Regina Spektor Announces Special Edition 20th Anniversary Box Set Of 11:11 For August 2022 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Songs, Shares “Love Affair”

Lou Reed can’t help but laugh after announcing the title of a new song, “Heroin,” on a demo recording from May 1965. He then gives a surprisingly folky, almost Dylan-esque performance of the tune, which would become a noisy, droning blast of euphoria on The Velvet Undergound and Nico a couple of years later. His voice creaks as he plays country turnaround on his acoustic guitar, but the lyrics are all there, even if the outro would sound a bit like “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” if he were playing a banjo. The track will appear on the upcoming compilation, Words & Music, May 1965, due Aug. 26 (find it online here).

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO