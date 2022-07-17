ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEAKED: These Are The 2023 Ford Maverick's Color Choices

By Chase Bierenkoven
 2 days ago
Automotive Touchup has dropped another leak. This isn't some company with insiders across the auto industry leaking info, either. The brand is a paint company, which makes sense when you take into account that it has leaked the color choices for the 2023 Ford Maverick. Funnily enough, Automotive Touchup...

