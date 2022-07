CASPER, Wyo. — Whether it moves on the ground or floats on the water, any vehicle is welcome to be entered in the upcoming Fifth Annual Bar Nunn Fire Department Car Show. “If you want to show it off, we’ll let you put it in the car show,” said Bar Nunn Fire Department assistant chief Cody Edgington. That includes boats, tractors, and bikes, along with cars and trucks of any vintage.

BAR NUNN, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO