Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburg

By Aaron Tolentino
 2 days ago

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a shooting Sunday morning around 7:20 a.m. in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post . Police arrived at a residence on East 12th Street where a 24-year-old Pittsburg man suffered one gunshot to his lower body.

1 dead, 2 injured after fight turns into shooting at Livermore bowling alley: police

The location of shooting was near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and E. 10th Street. After investigating the scene and collecting evidence, police say it appears multiple suspects targeted the unidentified victim.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed in stable condition. As of 3 p.m., no arrests have been made.

The Pittsburg Police Department will continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call (925)-252-4040.

