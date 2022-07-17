ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Putnam, Roane by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to...

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morgan; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Perry and northwestern Morgan Counties through 545 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bremen, or 8 miles west of New Lexington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Somerset, Shawnee, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, OH

