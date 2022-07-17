Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Putnam, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.

