(Red Oak) Two people were arrested after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E Market Street in Red Oak early this morning for an assault. The Red Oak Police Department says before officers arrived, dispatch advised that the female from the assault was in the front lobby of the Law Enforcement Center. She reported the assault, and also that the defendant threw a pan at her car which shattered one of the rear driver’s side windows.

RED OAK, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO