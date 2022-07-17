ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Small plane crash in Colorado kills 1, ignites wildfire

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CVux_0gizd8Ak00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crash in Colorado’s Lefthand Canyon area Sunday morning left one person dead and sparked a wildfire that prompted a brief evacuation.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. local time, igniting a wildfire that scorched roughly one acre within the first hour, KDVR reported.

Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez told The Denver Gazette that it remained unclear early Sunday evening if the person killed in the crash had been on the plane or the ground.

By 11:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office issued an “all clear” for residents who had been evacuated from the towns of Ward and Gold Hill, KDVR reported.

In 2020, another wildfire, known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire, sparked in the area and burned a total of 460 acres, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

4 dead in weekend Colorado crash of small plane in woods

The Federal Aviation Administration says four people died in a small plane crash Sunday in the foothills west of Boulder, Colorado. The FAA preliminary report Monday says the cause of the crash was unknown. The crash sparked a small fire that was quickly contained in the forested area. Boulder County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield says a witness called in the crash Sunday morning when the plane went down in a wooded area called Lefthand Canyon in Boulder County. She says the Cessna T337G plane took off with three passengers and the pilot aboard.
The Denver Gazette

At least 1 dead in Denver crash near I-25

Denver police on Tuesday were investigating a crash that left at least one person dead. The crash occurred overnight at West Sixth Avenue near the offramp to Interstate 25, according to the Denver Police Department. Additional information was not available Tuesday morning as police continued to investigate the crash. The...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
City
Ward, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
WDBO

VIDEO: Explosion and fire seen at Lake Mead’s Hoover Dam

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the city of Boulder tweeted at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard...
BOULDER CITY, NV
CBS Denver

4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly semi crash blocks I-25 at 6th Ave in Denver Tuesday morning

One person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, the semi-truck was eastbound on W 6th Ave at the offramp for I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In a follow-up tweet, DPD confirmed, "One of the occupants was declared deceased on scene" No other vehicle were reportedly involved in this crash.The ramps were back open, and the crash was cleared just before 10:20 a.m.  Copter4 was above the seen beginning at 6 a.m. when the crash was still blocking traffic.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Wildfire#Traffic Accident#Gold Hill#Cox Media Group
FOX31 Denver

Boulder County at-risk woman missing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an at-risk senior reported missing. Frances Penaylillo, 61, was reported missing by her son. She was last seen at her home in Superior, CO. on July 15. Penaylillo has medical conditions, making her at high-risk. Penaylillo...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9News

Mountain biker crashes in Lefthand Canyon

BOULDER, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was flown to a Denver area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a mountain bike crash on Saturday evening, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office was called out to Lefthand Canyon around 7:12 p.m. on Saturday in reference to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Denver7 News KMGH

Cabins destroyed in Red Feather Lakes fire

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. — Damage from a fire in Red Feather Lakes that prompted evacuations was limited to two cabins on Sunday. Reports first started coming in just before 5 p.m. of smoke in Red Feather Lakes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at one cabin had spread to a second cabin on Lone Pine Court and was spreading about 100 feet into surrounding grasses.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dillon Reservoir drowning victim was Lewis-Palmer, Colorado College graduate

A 25-year-old man whose body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir after a weekend paddleboarding accident is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate. The Summit County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Miguel Mendez, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and Colorado College, as the victim of the accident, according to multiple reports. Mendez was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm on Saturday. Rescue crews found his body later that day. ...
DILLON, CO
FOX31 Denver

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
Mic

Police in Denver committed a mass shooting

More often than not, police do not stop a mass shooting. In Denver over the weekend, they actually started one. According to the Denver Post, police in the Lower Downtown area opened fire to stop a man who allegedly pulled a gun. They managed to shoot five bystanders in the process.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hiker found after being missing for several hours in Colorado

A 55-year-old hiker from Broomfield was found near the Peak-to-Peak Highway, after being reported missing at around 7:15 PM on Friday evening. "The male had been missing for approximately one hour, recently experienced a stroke, and had other concerning medical conditions," officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy