Bleach is gearing up with a brand new anime hitting later this year after a several years long absence, and the creator behind the series has opened up about just how different this new series is going to be from the first go around. Bleach's original anime run was famously cancelled before the manga had even started the final arc of the series, and fans ever since have been asking to see the anime return with new episodes. We'll finally get our wish as part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of the franchise, and it's going to be a much different experience than before.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO