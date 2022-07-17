ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Small plane crash in Colorado kills 1, ignites wildfire

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUQBm_0gizd1zf00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crash in Colorado’s Lefthand Canyon area Sunday morning left one person dead and sparked a wildfire that prompted a brief evacuation.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. local time, igniting a wildfire that scorched roughly one acre within the first hour, KDVR reported.

Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez told The Denver Gazette that it remained unclear early Sunday evening if the person killed in the crash had been on the plane or the ground.

By 11:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office issued an “all clear” for residents who had been evacuated from the towns of Ward and Gold Hill, KDVR reported.

In 2020, another wildfire, known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire, sparked in the area and burned a total of 460 acres, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Deadly semi crash blocks I-25 at 6th Ave in Denver Tuesday morning

One person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, the semi-truck was eastbound on W 6th Ave at the offramp for I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In a follow-up tweet, DPD confirmed, "One of the occupants was declared deceased on scene" No other vehicle were reportedly involved in this crash.The ramps were back open, and the crash was cleared just before 10:20 a.m.  Copter4 was above the seen beginning at 6 a.m. when the crash was still blocking traffic.
DENVER, CO
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
City
Ward, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
OutThere Colorado

Paddle boarder killed after being caught in powerful storm in Colorado

The body of a paddle boarder that drowned in Dillion Reservoir on Saturday has been recovered, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. "The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. Saturday, when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Dillon Reservoir of a paddle boarder that had been blown off his paddleboard as a storm cell created a microburst over the lake," the release said.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Woman killed in deadly 3-car crash in Aurora, 3 injured

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A three-vehicle crash that occurred in the area near East 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard on Saturday morning left one woman dead and several others injured. According to the Aurora Police Department, the driver of a Toyota RAV4 was traveling eastbound along East 40th...
CBS Denver

Woman dies in Denver after overnight shooting on Xenia Street

A woman has died after a shooting in east Denver. It happened overnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street, close to the Aurora border.  So far there's no word on a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Wildfire#Traffic Accident#Gold Hill#Cox Media Group
FOX31 Denver

6-year-old calls for help after mom passes out on fentanyl

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge officers responded to a call for help from a 6-year-old after her mother passed out from using fentanyl. The Wheat Ridge Police Department made two arrests on Saturday involving fentanyl. Officers said they respond to fentanyl calls often, but these two “had even more egregious elements” when a young child was involved.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver breaks 144-year-old temperature record

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service says Denver set a new record Monday morning for the warmest low temperature. Denver recorded a low of 72 degrees, which is 2 degrees warmer than the record warm low of 70 degrees set in 1878, according to the National Weather Service.
DENVER, CO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy