Any trade for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto will cost the St. Louis Cardinals these three prospects and more. Would it be so preposterous for the Washington Nationals to ask for an organization’s entire Double-A and Triple-A squad in exchange for Juan Soto? In some cases, it might be what it takes. The St. Louis Cardinals would feel the “trade wrath” of Washington in any Soto trade. It would look like a bomb went off around their future.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO