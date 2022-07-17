ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, GA

Taylor's Sunday Night Forecast

WMAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered storms come back into the area...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain and localized flooding are expected today

The unorganized weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will lead to patchy downpours through the week. “Just like the past couple days, we'll keep an eye on downpours thanks to our tropical disturbance. The disturbance is sitting near the coast and likely won't develop much more at all thanks to proximity to land and dry air nearby. We will see hit or miss downpours through the rest of the week, but not everyone will see heavy rain everyday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy