ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russia Delivers a Scathing Setback to Crypto

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbP8O_0gizWq5Y00

Hardly a week goes by without the young crypto industry receiving some bad news.

The industry is currently playing a guessing game which consists of trying to guess which crypto company or crypto platform is next to be impacted by the liquidity crisis affecting prominent crypto lenders like Celsius Network, Voyager Digital and BlockFi.

This cash crunch crisis comes from the fall in cryptocurrency prices that led to a collapse of more than $2 trillion in the crypto market since November. The damages are substantial. Celsius and Voyager have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and their customers don't even know if they will be able to get their money back.

Other platforms like Babel Finance, CoinLoan or CoinFlex have suspended withdrawals, thus preventing their customers from having access to their funds. BlockFi was bailed out by cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com.

Another difficulty for the sector is how to bring back retail investors, many of whom fled the crypto sector after suffering colossal losses? Some investors even lost everything following the crash of sister tokens Luna and UST in May. Three Arrows Capital, also known as 3AC, a crypto hedge fund was forced into liquidation.

As if that were not enough, bad news has just arrived from Russia. Indeed, President Vladimir Putin has just signed a tougher law against cryptocurrencies after it was passed by the Russian National Assembly or Duma on July 8.

This law banned any payment for assets, goods, products and services with digital means or any utility tokens. It is the latest legal arsenal adopted by Moscow to prevent cryptocurrencies from being used as a means of payment.

Crypto and Sanctions

The Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov had introduced a draft On Digital Currency in parliament for regulation of the sector in February.

The Russian government, however, didn't follow the recommendation of the Central Bank of Russia, which called in March for an outright ban on cryptocurrencies and the entire crypto industry in the country. The institution recommended a ban on trading, mining, and paying for goods and services with cryptocurrencies.

The Russian war in Ukraine may play a big role here. In the face of NATO sanctions, there has been a surge of interest in how Russia might use cryptocurrencies to sidestep sanctions. Selected Russian banks were disconnected from the SWIFT, a secure messaging system used by financial institutions, brokers, and investment firms.

Russia's economy has suffered under the sanctions with the ruble's value plummeting.

According to government figures, it is estimated that Russian citizens' crypto holdings stand at approximately 2 trillion rubles, or nearly $26 billion.

The crypto industry for its part has raised tens of millions of dollars for Ukraine and Ukrainians invaded by Russia.

Comments / 4

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Anton Siluanov
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Just Russia#Digital Asset#Ukraine#Web3 Investment#Babel Finance#Coinloan#Coinflex#Arrows Capital
Newsweek

Putin to Give Navy Hypersonic Missiles as Russia Beats U.S. in Arms Race

Russia has completed testing of its long-range Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, and is set to put the weapon into use by the Russian Navy by the end of the year. State-run news agency TASS cited a source close to Russia's military department as confirming the latest developments, which come as Moscow's war in Ukraine grinds on.
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy