Water main breaks are surging in North Texas with the sizzling temperatures. Fort Worth reports almost 200 in the past 30 days, 38% of the year’s total is that short time. The City of Fort Worth has an online map where website visitors can see the status of active main breaks. The map showed four active breaks Monday afternoon. One of them was still waiting for a crew to fix the leak.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO