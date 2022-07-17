ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jak Knight, comedian featured on ‘Big Mouth,’ dies at 28

By City News Service
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It remains unclear Sunday what took the life of comedian-writer-actor Jak Knight, but the shock of his sudden death and the loss expressed by his friends and fans was unmistakable. “This is not some great philanthropist/’incredible most amazing person ever’ that died young so we put him on a...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defpen

Comedian Jak Knight Passes Away At 28 Years Old

Comedian, writer and actor Jak Knight has passed away at the age of 28. Knight’s family shared the news on Friday, but they did not share the actor’s cause of death. Immediately after hearing the tragic news, several of Knight’s friends, co-stars and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on his passing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Vibe

Anthony Anderson Calls Emmys Racist For ‘Black-ish’ Snub In Comedic ‘Kimmel’ Monologue

Kenya Barris’ critically acclaimed Black-ish ended in April 2022 after eight years on-air. One of the show’s stars Anthony Anderson expected the Academy to nominate the sitcom for a multitude of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards—but that wasn’t the case as the Academy shut the show out, earning only two nominations for Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Hairstyling.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

The Emmys Have a Dave Chappelle Problem

Earlier this year, Louis C.K. proved his own “cancellation” was a myth when his big comeback special Sincerely Louis C.K. not only landed a nomination but went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. Don’t be surprised if Dave Chappelle pulls off a similar trick...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Peretti
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Megan Mullally
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Improv Comedy#Target#Abc#Hbo
CBS LA

Full List: 2022 Emmy Award Nominations

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix. Bob's Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television. Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kesha Parties in Plaid Blazer & Cowboy Boots for MLB All-Star Week

Click here to read the full article. Kesha celebrated MLB All-Star Week on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a spunky business-casual outfit. The singer never fails to wear something with an edge. For the Players Party event, she wore a gray plaid jacket with accents of black, red and white, thrown over articles of black. Oversized blazers have become such a large trend in the fashion world as the style nods retro business-wear but adds playfulness. Under the jacket was a T-shirt that overlapped a black skirt. The fabric of the shirt was thinner as it appeared to have a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
MOVIES
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy