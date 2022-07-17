ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

58-year-old man killed by sheriff's deputies in Highland County

By Molly Schramm
 4 days ago
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has identified the man shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Sunday in Highland County.

Richard Poulin, 58, from Hillsboro, was killed by the Highland County Sheriff's Office following a police chase, the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation said in a news release on Monday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near 5760 US 62 in Hillsboro after the police chase ended.

The news release said Poulin initially refused to stop after sheriff's deputies attempted to pull him over as part of a traffic violation and the chase ensued. At one point, deputies said they used stopsticks in an attempt to stop Poulin.

Neither BCI, nor Highland County, provided more details about any of the officers involved in the shooting, nor why they decided to shoot at Poulin.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

Comments / 1

