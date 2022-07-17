ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating incident at UC Berkeley cafe as hate crime

By Tori Gaines
 4 days ago
University of California Police Department

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A hate crime was reported at the University of California Berkeley early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the University of California Police Department (UCPD).

The crime reportedly took place around 12:25 a.m. the Golden Bear Cafe at UC Berkeley. The suspect shoved another person, according to the tweet. UCPD is currently investigating this incident as a hate crime.

Police say the suspect is described as an African-American man in his late 20s to early 30s, about six feet tall with a thin build. The man was said to be wearing a navy blue crew neck shirt with black jeans and a black baseball hat.

UCPD defines a hate crime as, “a criminal offense that manifests evidence that the victim was intentionally selected because of the perpetrator’s bias against the victim,” according to the department’s Nixle release.

For more information about reporting crimes like these, visit the California Attorney General’s website https://oag.ca.gov/hatecrimes

On Campus Reporting Options:

University of California Police Department safety tips:

  • Use and encourage others to have a safe means of conveyance at all times (e.g. travelling with a trusted friend or in a group, taking a taxi, or utilizing the free night safety services available to every member of the campus community such as BearWalk or the night safety shuttle: https://nightsafety.berkeley.edu
  • If you need help, dial 911 or use a blue light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).
  • Please do not delay in calling 911. UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner.
  • In case of injury please consider accessing one of the following medical options:
  • On Campus Medical Assistance
  • University Health Services (UHS)
  • 24/7 Nurse Advice Line: 510-643-7197
  • Community Medical Assistance
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center: 510-204-4444 (24/7)
  • Highland Hospital: 510-437-4800 (24/7)

For more information regarding resources for victims of crime please refer to the UCPD Berkeley Resource Guideat https://ucpd.berkeley.edu/sites/default/files/resource_guide.pdf

