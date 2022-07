ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local law enforcement officials are partnering with federal law enforcement agencies to teach the public the warning signs of bomb-making. The Orange County sheriff's office and Orlando Police Department have partnered with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on what has been named Operation Flashpoint, a public awareness campaign designed to show people and businesses how they can prevent bombings in their communities.

