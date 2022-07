The folks at JFtC got together for a little chat around whether the Toronto Blue Jays have actually been disappointing thus far in 2022. The Toronto Blue Jays entered the All Star Break at 50-43, which puts them in third place in the AL East and in the third Wild Card spot. Of course, when there is a pause in the season like the All Star game, it is a logical place to take stock of where the team stands and where it could go in the remaining 69 games. I recently watched a clip of Ben Wagner and he didn’t have much good to say about the team and it got me thinking that media might be playing into the fans who are disappointed that their team isn’t going 162-0. So, I put it to the staff at JFtC:

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO