ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comedian Craig Robinson Among Those Evacuated Before Gunman Opened Fire at NC Comedy Club

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. The shot was fired at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Craig Robinson Forced to Evacuate Comedy Club, Cancel Event After Active Shooter Opens Fire

The Office star Craig Robinson had to cancel his stand-up routine at a North Carolina comedy club after an active shooter incident at the venue. A gunman opened fire inside The Comedy Zone, where Robinson was scheduled to perform, on Saturday (July 16), NBC News reports. Nobody at the venue was injured in the incident and the unidentified suspect was taken into custody, per NBC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Alabama teen, 16, who shot dead his family of five when he found out he wasn't biologically related to his mom in 2019 also tried to poison her by triggering nut allergy with peanut butter in her coffee, new court docs reveal

An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family had previously attempted to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, a new court file reveals. Before allegedly fatally shooting his parents and three siblings - including his infant brother - execution-style, then-14-year-old Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.
ELKMONT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
OROFINO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nc Comedy Club#Wsoc Tv#American#Mrcraigrobinson Robinson#Big Time Rush
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Beast

How Police Say a Yoga Teacher Accused of Murder Evaded Police for 43 Days

It took a six-hour drive through Costa Rica for Kaitlin Armstrong to finally admit her identity to authorities. Armstrong—who had been on the run for 43 days after being accused of fatally shooting a rising professional cyclist in a jealous rage—had a remarkably different look than she did when she fled Austin, Texas, in May. The once blonde, curly-haired amateur cyclist and yoga teacher now boasted a dark brown bob. Her nose was covered in a bandage from what she claimed was a “surfboard accident” during her stay at Don John’s Lodge in Saint Teresa.
AUSTIN, TX
Akron Beacon Journal

Man shot and killed in East Akron by people in vehicle

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed by people firing from a vehicle in East Akron on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner's office said in a news release Wednesday morning that at around 4:21 pm Tuesday, the man was outside a residence in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace when people in a vehicle fired multiple shots at him.
AKRON, OH
Fox News

Wisconsin parents charged after their child dies of fentanyl poisoning

The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler's mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing.
GREEN BAY, WI
HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
66K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy