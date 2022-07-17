Comedian Craig Robinson Among Those Evacuated Before Gunman Opened Fire at NC Comedy Club
A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. The shot was fired at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets...
Ohio police released graphic body camera video and additional details Sunday about the shooting of Black motorist Jayland Walker, showing for the first time the moment eight officers released a barrage of bullets at Walker as he ran. Akron officers said they tried to stop Walker, 25, on June 27...
The Office star Craig Robinson had to cancel his stand-up routine at a North Carolina comedy club after an active shooter incident at the venue. A gunman opened fire inside The Comedy Zone, where Robinson was scheduled to perform, on Saturday (July 16), NBC News reports. Nobody at the venue was injured in the incident and the unidentified suspect was taken into custody, per NBC.
An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family had previously attempted to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, a new court file reveals. Before allegedly fatally shooting his parents and three siblings - including his infant brother - execution-style, then-14-year-old Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.
A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
A 17-year-old teen in San Diego returned a purse left in a grocery store parking lot—and although he expected nothing in return, hundreds of strangers have offered him a big reward. Adrian Rodriquez found the green handbag in Ralph’s parking lot in Chula Vista, California, two weeks ago. Instead...
Two young brothers have turned themselves in to authorities, in connection with the beating death of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia. The boys, ages 10 and 14, were among seven juveniles captured on video who allegedly assaulted James Lambert with a traffic cone on June 24 in the northern area of the city, ABC News and NBC Philadelphia report.
An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
Five police officers in Connecticut are on administrative leave after they were involved in an incident in which a 36-year-old man was paralyzed while being taken into custody. Richard "Randy" Cox, who is Black, was put into a police van by New Haven Police Department officers on June 19. According...
It took a six-hour drive through Costa Rica for Kaitlin Armstrong to finally admit her identity to authorities. Armstrong—who had been on the run for 43 days after being accused of fatally shooting a rising professional cyclist in a jealous rage—had a remarkably different look than she did when she fled Austin, Texas, in May. The once blonde, curly-haired amateur cyclist and yoga teacher now boasted a dark brown bob. Her nose was covered in a bandage from what she claimed was a “surfboard accident” during her stay at Don John’s Lodge in Saint Teresa.
It all started over a bag of potato chips. It ended with a 37-year-old man lying dead in a pool of blood on the floor of a bodega and a 62-year-old shopkeeper behind bars in the notorious Rikers Island jail charged with his murder. But, the case is far from...
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed by people firing from a vehicle in East Akron on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner's office said in a news release Wednesday morning that at around 4:21 pm Tuesday, the man was outside a residence in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace when people in a vehicle fired multiple shots at him.
A 24-year-old woman was rescued from a man who was holding her hostage for five hours after she used Grubhub, the popular food delivery service, to contact police, according to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN. Per reports, the unnamed woman and suspect had met in person for the first...
The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler's mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing.
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
A Maryland man was arrested on federal hate crime charges after he allegedly posed as a US Park Police officer and assaulted men he believed to be gay in Washington DC. Michael Thomas Pruden, 48, allegedly carried out the attacks over a three year period, according to the Department of Justice.
A Minneapolis mother confronted protesters who gathered outside her home in support of a man shot dead by police after he reportedly fired several shots at her home as she was making dinner for her children. A video of the mother, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, 24, posted by KARE 11 reporter Deevon...
