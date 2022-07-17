New COVID subvariant spreading rapidly

July 8, 2022 - Los Angeles County has been living under the threat of a new indoor mask mandate for weeks now as Covid-19 cases, driven by various Omicron subvariants, bring more Covid patients to area hospitals. Once there are over 10 Covid patients per 100,000 residents in the hospital, the county is deemed by Centers for Disease Control guidance to be in a High transmission level. A patient is a Covid patient if they test positive for Covid, whether they suffer from the disease or not. If the high level of Covid-positive patients lasts for two weeks, masks will again be required in public indoor spaces. This is by order of the local county health department - it is not a federal law.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO