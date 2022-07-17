ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's official, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

By Chloe Melas, Amir Vera
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
J-Lo is now Mrs. Jennifer Lynn...

Julie pera
3d ago

funny how the second time around with someone from your past actually works out sometimes.i think they might make it being older and hopefully wiser.

Stephanie Little
3d ago

Congratulations to you guy's and and so glad that you guy's have tied the knot and hopefully you will spend all of your years growing together to enjoy each other's company you guy's are such a very beautiful couple.

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Wedding Ring in Makeup-Free Selfie from Bed After Surprise Nuptials

One day after tying the knot with Ben Affleck in a late-night wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jennifer Lopez confirmed the news on Instagram with a selfie from bed. Looking blissful, the superstar — makeup-free in the snap — had her plain wedding band on display. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics. ("I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady," sings Fanny Brice in the show.)
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
