Bronx residents come together for Riverdale First Pride Festival

As rents skyrocket in the Big Apple, getting the most likes on an Instagram video could give you the chance to live rent-free for a year. The city of New Rochelle, N.Y. and RXR partnered up to launch a social media competition for local artists and entrepreneurs interested in scoring a $2,200 studio apartment in 1 Clinton Park, the developer’s latest 28-story residential building, the city announced Monday. The contest isn’t RXR’s first for New Rochelle, but it’s one that might gain more traction as the average rent in Manhattan surpasses $5,000 a month for the first time and median rents rise throughout the United States.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO