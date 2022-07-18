ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Waynesboro resident stabbed 13 times during home invasion

By Avery Van Etten, George Stockburger
 3 days ago

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Waynesboro resident was stabbed 13 times after a home invasion on Sunday afternoon.

According to Waynesboro Chief of Police James Sourbier, police responded to the home on Harrison Ave around 4 p.m. for the reported home invasion involving two masked individuals who forced entry.

One person was transported to Meritus where they were treated and released after suffering 13 stab wounds. A second resident was treated and released for a leg injury at Waynesboro Hospital.

Police say it was reported that one of the masked intruders may have still been in the residence, leading to the call for residents to avoid the area. Police set up a perimeter and a State Police tactical team responded to assist in the search. The suspect was not located inside the home.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicated no continued threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.

Any individual who has information that may assist investigators is requested to contact the Waynesboro Police at 717-762-2131.

Waynesboro Police were assisted by officers from Washington Twp PD, PSP, Waynesboro VFD and fire police, the forensic support unit from the Franklin County Coroner’s office, Medic 2, the Waynesboro ambulance company and the mobile command unit from the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

