ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hoerner gets 3 hits as Cubs stop slide by topping Mets 3-2

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CttbN_0gizQgim00

Nico Hoerner's liner landed in the grass in center field. Willson Contreras raced home, and David Robertson closed it out.

And just like that, the Chicago Cubs hit the All-Star break with a sigh of relief, instead of a long losing streak.

Hoerner hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Cubs stopped a nine-game slide by topping the New York Mets 3-2 on Sunday.

“Lost way too many in a row, whether you want to talk about close games or not,” manager David Ross said. “Winning is the ultimate goal, and that was a really nice base hit today that put us over the hump.”

Christopher Morel sparked Chicago's winning rally with a leadoff infield single against Drew Smith (1-3). Morel advanced to third on Contreras' single and scored on Ian Happ's tapper to the right of the mound.

After Seiya Suzuki popped out, Hoerner's third hit of the day drove in Contreras from second for a 3-2 lead.

“Whether it was me or someone else, obviously just have that moment, have the big swing that we've been missing, yeah, it felt really good,” Hoerner said.

Rowan Wick (2-5) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Robertson got three outs for his 13th save.

New York (58-35) had won four in a row and five of six overall. Coming off a taxing doubleheader Saturday that included two extra-inning victories, it closed out a 5-2 trip and headed into the break with a 2 1/2-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.

“We played good ball the first half,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “We showed a lot of professionalism, a lot of days that we bounced back well."

The Mets had a chance to open a 3-1 lead in the eighth, but rookie left fielder Nelson Velázquez threw out Lindor when he attempted to score from second on Eduardo Escobar's single.

“He's shown he's got really good accuracy, poise,” Ross said. “The arm strength's there.”

David Peterson worked five effective innings for New York, and Pete Alonso snapped a tie with a well-placed RBI single. Lindor and Starling Marte had two hits apiece.

Peterson yielded an unearned run and three hits. With Jacob deGrom nearing a return from a stress reaction in his right scapula, Peterson could be moved back to the bullpen when New York returns from the break.

“I want to take advantage of every day that I have and let things work out as they happen,” Peterson said.

It was a sorely needed victory for Chicago (35-57), which had a rough series against New York right up until the very end. The Cubs scored four times and left 24 runners on base in the first three games of the four-game set.

Chicago was helped by another solid performance by Adrian Sampson, who was charged with two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He threw a career-high 112 pitches, 69 for strikes.

Sampson was hurt by a pair of shaky defensive plays.

With two out and runners on the corners in the first, Sampson picked off Lindor at first. But Lindor avoided shortstop Hoerner’s tag attempt with a dive to the ground, and Marte scampered home on the back end of what was scored as a double steal.

Alonso’s fifth-inning popup landed just out of the reach of first baseman Frank Schwindel and in front of right fielder Suzuki, driving in Brandon Nimmo for a 2-1 lead.

MAKING MOVES

The Cubs brought up right-hander Erich Uelmen from Triple-A Iowa and designated left-hander Daniel Norris for assignment. The 26-year-old Uelmen, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, is looking for his big league debut.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: 1B/OF Dominic Smith and C Tomás Nido each got the day off. Smith rolled his right ankle during Saturday's doubleheader, and manager Buck Showalter said he was still getting tests done to determine the extent of the injury. Nido was getting an MRI exam on his left forearm.

Cubs: RHP Chris Martin hasn't pitched in a game since Wednesday. The reliever is dealing with a tender shoulder.

UP NEXT

Mets: Begin a five-game homestand Friday night with the opener of a three-game series against San Diego. Showalter said he wasn't ready to announce his rotation before the finale against Chicago.

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (3-6, 4.15 ERA) starts Friday night at Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series. Steele will be followed by RHP Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.69 ERA) and LHP Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.22 ERA) in the set against the Phillies.

———

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 prospects St. Louis would have to sell in any Juan Soto trade

Any trade for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto will cost the St. Louis Cardinals these three prospects and more. Would it be so preposterous for the Washington Nationals to ask for an organization’s entire Double-A and Triple-A squad in exchange for Juan Soto? In some cases, it might be what it takes. The St. Louis Cardinals would feel the “trade wrath” of Washington in any Soto trade. It would look like a bomb went off around their future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB rumors: 3 ways the Juan Soto-Nationals saga could end

There are 3 ways that the Washington Nationals-Juan Soto saga could end. There have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. He turned down a deal that was reportedly for 15 years and $440 million. That deal would have been the longest deal in MLB history and the biggest deal in MLB history by monetary total but not by average annual value (AAV).
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

FOX Issues Apology For Offensive Graphic During Yankees-Red Sox

FOX has issued an apology for Saturday night's inappropriate graphic placement. As the New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox, the telecast superimposed their logos on an overhead shot of New York City. The image went in the spot of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Following sharp...
FanSided

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets start battle of New York over Juan Soto

According to one baseball insider, both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are going to be battling it out for the services of Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million extension with the team, making it much more likely that the Nats trade him to a different team, either before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline or the upcoming offseason. Two teams that are going to battle it out for Soto are going to be the New York Yankees and New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox Crush Twins 11-0 to Win Big Series Before All-Star Break

The Chicago White Sox shelled the Minnesota Twins 11-0 in Sunday’s series finale. Dylan Cease threw a masterpiece and the Sox offense supported him with 3 home runs. The White Sox closed the gap in the AL Central dvision to three games after taking three of four from the first-place Twins. Chicago enters the second half with a 46-46 record.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Rowan Wick
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Francisco Lindor
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Fidel Montero steals home in DSL showdown

Editor’s Note: We’re giving Dan the week off from his standard weekly minor league recaps since he’s been hard at work on our MLB Draft Coverage, so we’ll just be recapping yesterday’s DSL action today. Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Off until July 22nd. Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
MLB
FOX Sports

Young (kinder)Guardians quickly developing into contenders

CLEVELAND (AP) — It's still three hours from the scheduled first pitch and the young Cleveland Guardians are already playing games. Meet the kinder-Guardians. Jumping on an electric scooter, pitcher Triston McKenzie rolls by a ping-pong table and barely taps the brakes while jetting past the Mario Kart arcade game, whose joystick is often manned by All-Star third baseman José Ramírez.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Promote 1B Prospect Matt Mervis After All-Star Break

Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi#The New York Mets
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Jeisson Rosario hits for cycle in Double-A

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-6 vs. Louisville Bats. CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB — 28th steal of 2022. 2B Oswald Peraza 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K, SB, fielding error — 20th steal. SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-4, 2 K. 3B Miguel Andújar 0-3, BB. 1B...
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

750K+
Followers
166K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy