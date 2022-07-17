ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners win 14th in row, Rodríguez key hit to beat Rangers

By Schulyer Dixon, The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGAkN_0gizPxW600

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners won their 14th straight game as rookie All-Star Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double and Ty France homered after joining him on the AL team to beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Sunday.

The Mariners moved closer to the team record of 15 consecutive wins during their most recent playoff season in 2001, when they went 116-46. The 14-game streak is the longest going into an All-Star break in major league history.

Cal Raleigh’s two-run homer put the Mariners ahead for good in the fourth inning as they matched reigning World Series champion Atlanta’s June streak for the longest this season. St. Louis had a 17-game winning string last year.

Rodríguez, who wasn’t even six months old the last time the Mariners were on a streak this long 21 years ago, lined a double off the wall in left-center field in the seventh, then raced home on France’s single for a 6-1 lead.

Raleigh pulled a two-out, two-run homer down the line in right field for his 13th homer, erasing a 1-0 deficit as the Mariners won for the 22nd time in 25 games and swept a fourth consecutive series for the first time since 2001.

France’s solo shot in the fifth, his 11th homer, came a couple of hours after the first baseman was added to the American League All-Star team. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was sidelined by back spasms for Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium.

Marcus Semien’s 12th homer, a solo drive, put Texas ahead in the third before the Rangers were swept in a four-game series for the first time this year while matching their season worst at eight games under .500 (41-49).

With Seattle leading 2-1 in the fourth, reliever Ryan Borucki (2-0) walked his first two batters to load the bases with two outs before getting rookie leadoff hitter Josh Smith on a groundout. The left-hander retired Semien, All-Star Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe in order in the fifth.

Texas starter Glenn Otto (4-6) dropped to 0-4 in five starts since spending 15 days on the COVID-19 list. The right-hander stayed in after getting hit on the right side and arm by the barrel of Eugenio Suárez’s broken bat in the second, allowing three runs in six innings.

Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen gave up a run in 3 2/3 innings after starting on three days’ rest for the first time in his career. Paul Sewald, the last of six Seattle pitchers, worked a scoreless ninth after a leadoff walk.

After the All-Star break, Seattle has a six-game homestand against the Texas teams. AL West-leading Houston visits first starting Friday. Manager Scott Servais said LHP Marco Gonzales was the likely starter.

The Rangers play at Miami on Thursday in a makeup game from the delayed start of the season, then go to Oakland. RHP Jon Gray, the opening day starter, is expected to face the Marlins.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Texas Rangers shake up first round, take Kumar Rocker third, after Baltimore Orioles open MLB draft by picking Jackson Holliday

LOS ANGELES -- The Baltimore Orioles made high school shortstop Jackson Holliday the first selection in Major League Baseball's draft on Sunday, but the biggest shock came with the No. 3 overall pick, as the Texas Rangers selected Kumar Rocker, the highly touted pitching prospect who famously did not sign with the New York Mets last season.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Miami, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

Texas Rangers’ Kumar Rocker pick: Best memes and tweets

The Texas Rangers shocked the baseball world when they drafted right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker. Here are some of the reactions from the pick. The Texas Rangers shocked the baseball world on Sunday in the 2022 Draft. They had the third overall pick of the draft and they drafted right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker.
ARLINGTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Prioritize Pitching on MLB Draft Day 3

Texas went heavy on the mound, taking just one position player with its final 10 selections. The Texas Rangers wrapped up the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday by selecting more arms for their farm system, with nine pitchers among the final 10 selections. None of those pitches are likely to...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher, would be tallest ever in MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet — and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft Tuesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history. Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Ty France
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Trout
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners keep streaking heading into All-Star break

The Seattle Mariners won their 14th straight game as rookie All-Star Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double and Ty France homered after joining him on the AL team to beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Sunday. The Mariners moved closer to the team record of 15 consecutive wins during...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting fifth for Oakland Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Chad Pinder as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder will bat fifth and cover left field Sunday while Seth Brown drops to first base and Dermis Garcia takes a seat. Pinder has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is...
OAKLAND, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
119K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy