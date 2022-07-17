ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania state police step up enforcement of Move Over Law

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
GREENBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law is over a year old and Pennsylvania State Police said they are stepping up their efforts to make sure it is enforced.

The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they see an emergency vehicle or a disabled one. This includes moving over to a lane farther away when an emergency response driver is approaching. If this is not a possible, the law states that drivers should slow to no more than 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Officers said that many drivers are ignoring this rule.

“I see it all the time where cars do not move over for even emergency vehicles on the side of the road,” said Dana Pfund, of Lower Burrell.

First responders said the law is designed to help keep people safe in emergency situations.

“Most of us are volunteers out there. We’re out there doing volunteer work. Just slow down, take your time,” Greensburg firefighter Billy Lee said.

Troopers will be adopting a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach during a six-state trooper project.

Drivers who violate the law could face a fine of $500 on their first offense and up to $2,000 on their third. Drivers who violate the law three times could also face a license suspension.

Allison Park Church working to send 300,000 meals overseas Volunteers at the Allison Park Church worked to fight world hunger by packaging 300,000 meals over the weekend.

Comments / 39

jeff
2d ago

I’d also love to see them pulling over drivers who for some reason are in the left lane when they have no intention of passing anyone

Reply(2)
29
Jennifer Cunningham
2d ago

I slowed down before the law.....and pulled over....it's just common courtesy that when there is lights there's an emergency and that heads the upmost importance!!! It's sad that people need to be TOLD to pull over....what a world 🌎 we live in very sad and confused 😕 😞 😔 😢

Reply
19
David Maddison
2d ago

What don't they start enforcing the keep right except to pass law. Sick of slow people camping out in the fast lane

Reply(5)
16
