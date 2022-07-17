Pennsylvania state police step up enforcement of Move Over Law

GREENBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law is over a year old and Pennsylvania State Police said they are stepping up their efforts to make sure it is enforced.

The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when they see an emergency vehicle or a disabled one. This includes moving over to a lane farther away when an emergency response driver is approaching. If this is not a possible, the law states that drivers should slow to no more than 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Officers said that many drivers are ignoring this rule.

“I see it all the time where cars do not move over for even emergency vehicles on the side of the road,” said Dana Pfund, of Lower Burrell.

First responders said the law is designed to help keep people safe in emergency situations.

“Most of us are volunteers out there. We’re out there doing volunteer work. Just slow down, take your time,” Greensburg firefighter Billy Lee said.

Troopers will be adopting a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach during a six-state trooper project.

Drivers who violate the law could face a fine of $500 on their first offense and up to $2,000 on their third. Drivers who violate the law three times could also face a license suspension.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Allison Park Church working to send 300,000 meals overseas Volunteers at the Allison Park Church worked to fight world hunger by packaging 300,000 meals over the weekend.

©2022 Cox Media Group