KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO