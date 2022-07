SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Mayor, London N. Breed announced on Tuesday that the city will open 430 new shelter beds for homeless residents. 250 of the beds will be at 711 Post and 180 of the beds will be in private rooms at the Baldwin SAFE Navigation Center. 711 Post is a former youth hostel located in the lower Nob Hill neighborhood that is being leased by the City.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO