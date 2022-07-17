ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasants County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morgan; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Perry and northwestern Morgan Counties through 545 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bremen, or 8 miles west of New Lexington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Somerset, Shawnee, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Beaver, Greene and Washington. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio and Wetzel. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy