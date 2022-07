OGDEN — A Utah County man who police say beat another man and then left him hanging on a piece of gym equipment was charged with murder after the man died. Tyler Belinti, 23, died on Tuesday, July 12, three days after police say they found him in the gym at an apartment complex at 2433 Adams Ave. in Ogden and took him to a hospital in critical condition with "no signs of brain activity."

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO