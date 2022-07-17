New York Mets to pursue trade for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto

The New York Mets will join the rival New York Yankees in pursuing a trade for star outfielder Juan Soto, per Jon Heyman of the NY Post.

The New York-based clubs being interested in Soto can’t be considered too much of a surprise. After the Washington Nationals star and his organization failed to come to terms on a long-term contract, Soto was made available in trade talks .

Said discussions came to an end after Soto’s camp declined Washingtons 15-year, $440 million contract offer. As such, Soto’s market will be limited to teams who can afford to meet the asking price of super-agent Scott Boras.

The Mets’ plan to go after Soto is complicated by the fact that he stars with an NL East rival, a clear indication that the Nationals’ brass might push back against a deal. It would also be like any other deal in modern MLB history, leading to what could be a drawn-out process far beyond the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

‘The early speculation around the game is that it won’t be easy for anyone to complete a megadeal like this by the Aug. 2 trade deadline since this is a generational type talent.” Jon Heyman report on Juan Soto trade talks

“It’s going to be like Kevin Durant,” one unnamed front office official from a rival team told Heyman.

How the New York Mets could get in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

According to MLB.com , the Mets’ farm system ranks 20th in baseball. They boast only three top-100 prospects (Francisco Álvarez (No. 10), Brett Baty (No. 27), Ronny Mauricio (No. 78).

Obviously, Álvarez would have to be involved. The 20-year-old catcher is hitting .277 with 18 homers and 47 RBI in 67 games at Double-A Binghamton. At issue here is the presence of young catcher Keibert Ruiz on the Nationals’ roster after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Max Scherzer blockbuster a year ago this month .

In reality, New York would have to offer up a huge number of prospects to make up for its lack of top-end talent. That’s magnified with the Yankees’ interest in Soto and their ability to offer up someone like Anthony Volpe.

In order for the New York Mets to get involved, we’re talking about Álvarez, Baty and Mauricio all heading to the nation’s capital. From there, a combination of Alex Ramirez, Mark Vientos, Matt Allen, Khalil Lee and Nick Plummer would likely be part of a package.

