A plan to bring electric scooters to Grand Forks passed an initial test and first reading of the city council last night (Monday). Bird Rides Inc. is looking to roll into town with a fleet of scooters for start-up service. In order to allow the devices on city streets the council needs to adopt an ordinance for the use and operation of the devices. They would be available for riders 18 years and older 24 hours a day.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO