Public Health

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Jersey

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19...

KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota lawmakers grill Secretary of State about elections

(The Center Square) - Potential illegal use of drop boxes, delayed election results, and reports of voters being denied Republican ballots were some of the concerns raised during the South Dakota Legislative Operations and Audit Committee. South Dakota lawmakers grilled Secretary of State Steve Barnett about the use of drop...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KPVI Newschannel 6

Land acquisition complete for second phase in New Jersey Wind Port

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s economic growth agency has taken another step toward making the state a leading source in the nation’s quest for Atlantic offshore wind supply. A 109.4-acre property purchase, for $24.25 million from NDEV LLC, by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shapiro secures hero pay, sign-on bonuses for police

Harrisburg, Pa. — After sounding the alarm and meeting with police departments across Pennsylvania to address the historic shortage of sworn officers, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that ‘hero-pay’ retention bonuses for police officers who have been working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Youngkin appoints state Virginia board for community college members

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced three appointments for the State Board for Community Colleges – Dr. Michael E. Wooten, Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce and Bruce J. Meyer. “We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

WV lawmakers to meet Monday to consider income tax cut

(The Center Square) – Legislation that would reduce the West Virginia income tax by 10% will be considered by lawmakers during a special session, which Gov. Jim Justice announced will begin Monday. On Wednesday afternoon, the governor announced the session would begin on Monday at noon. The income tax...
INCOME TAX
#Covid#U S Department Of Health#Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stitt administration responds to federal fund clawback

(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt is working with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General to resolve issues surrounding the $39.9 million Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund Grant. OIG auditors said four out of five programs did not meet the standards for the COVID relief grants....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mississippi governor appointments four members to new trust fund board

(The Center Square) – An outdoors-focused stewardship board is getting four new members, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said. The Republican governor announced Wednesday afternoon that he has made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. The board was created in April after Reeves signed House Bill 606, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Health
Politics
Public Health
Department of Health
Coronavirus
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho homeless shelter demands apology after political prank

TWIN FALLS — People living at the Valley House Homeless Shelter mistakenly attended a meet-and-greet last Thursday with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. Luna called it "Pizza and Patriots" where he intended to meet with GOP delegates and potentially earn their vote ahead of his bid at reelection, according to event organizer Tyler Hurst.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Housing Committee gives updates on Illinois Rental Payment Program

(The Center Square) – Illinois tenants behind on their rent can receive a one-time grant of up to $25,000 paid directly to their landlord on their behalf under the $75 million COVID-19 affordable housing grant program. If a landlord does not sign off on the program, tenants can apply...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio bill would make accommodations for pregnant employees law

(The Center Square) – Ohio employers would have to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees and would be encouraged to talk with pregnant employees about how to ensure their health and safety if a recently introduced bill becomes law. The legislation, like bills filed in 30 other states, continues...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

First ever civics program launched in Florida

(The Center Square) – Florida has launched its first ever civics program to prepare high school and college graduates for public service. As Florida’s K-12 students excel in civics education, according to national studies, the state’s Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative curriculum helped provide the basis for a new national curriculum, and Florida’s commitment to education freedom is resonating nationwide, according to a poll commissioned by a national teachers' union.
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inflation causing Kentucky school construction costs to rise

(The Center Square) – The current period of inflation, with rates that have not been seen for more than 40 years, is not just impacting the price of gas, food or other staples. According to a Kentucky Department of Education official, a dozen or perhaps more public school district...
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four counties create mental health board

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a culmination of a yearslong effort, officials from four northwest Missouri counties last week gathered in Maryville to create a first-of-its-kind mental health cooperative board to bolster access to resources across the region. Representatives from a cross-section of professions including mental health, education and the...
MARYVILLE, MO

