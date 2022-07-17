Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Jersey

BATON ROUGE, La. - The recent rise in new coronavirus cases is being felt in Louisiana's nursing homes, which have reported a sharp increase in COVID-related deaths in the last three weeks, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health. Nursing homes in Louisiana reported 19 COVID deaths since...
(The Center Square) - Potential illegal use of drop boxes, delayed election results, and reports of voters being denied Republican ballots were some of the concerns raised during the South Dakota Legislative Operations and Audit Committee. South Dakota lawmakers grilled Secretary of State Steve Barnett about the use of drop...
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s economic growth agency has taken another step toward making the state a leading source in the nation’s quest for Atlantic offshore wind supply. A 109.4-acre property purchase, for $24.25 million from NDEV LLC, by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is...
Elected leaders from local, state and federal offices will join Liane M. Randolph, the California Air Resources chair, among multiple other organizations on an agriculture tour through Friday as part of the FARMER program. “We appreciate the continuous effort by the agricultural community to clean up the air and make...
Harrisburg, Pa. — After sounding the alarm and meeting with police departments across Pennsylvania to address the historic shortage of sworn officers, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that ‘hero-pay’ retention bonuses for police officers who have been working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget.
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced three appointments for the State Board for Community Colleges – Dr. Michael E. Wooten, Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce and Bruce J. Meyer. “We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community...
(The Center Square) – Some Michigan businesses are scrambling after a Court of Claims ruling says the minimum wage should increase from $9.87 to $12 after the Court declared the GOP’s 2018 circumvention of two voter-initiated ballot initiatives as unconstitutional. A restaurant group estimates this change would hike...
(The Center Square) – Legislation that would reduce the West Virginia income tax by 10% will be considered by lawmakers during a special session, which Gov. Jim Justice announced will begin Monday. On Wednesday afternoon, the governor announced the session would begin on Monday at noon. The income tax...
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt is working with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General to resolve issues surrounding the $39.9 million Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund Grant. OIG auditors said four out of five programs did not meet the standards for the COVID relief grants....
(The center Square) – In New Mexico, retired teachers can return to work in the classroom for three years without losing their retirement benefits. The change was included in a bill passed by the legislature and signed into law in May by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This is a...
(The Center Square) – An outdoors-focused stewardship board is getting four new members, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said. The Republican governor announced Wednesday afternoon that he has made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. The board was created in April after Reeves signed House Bill 606, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act.
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has one of the top 10 resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. Tennessee has a 3.4% resignation rate over the past month, tied for eighth highest in the U.S., while it had a 3.31% resignation rate over the past year, ranking it 13th overall.
TWIN FALLS — People living at the Valley House Homeless Shelter mistakenly attended a meet-and-greet last Thursday with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. Luna called it "Pizza and Patriots" where he intended to meet with GOP delegates and potentially earn their vote ahead of his bid at reelection, according to event organizer Tyler Hurst.
(The Center Square) – Illinois tenants behind on their rent can receive a one-time grant of up to $25,000 paid directly to their landlord on their behalf under the $75 million COVID-19 affordable housing grant program. If a landlord does not sign off on the program, tenants can apply...
(The Center Square) – Ohio employers would have to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees and would be encouraged to talk with pregnant employees about how to ensure their health and safety if a recently introduced bill becomes law. The legislation, like bills filed in 30 other states, continues...
(The Center Square) – Florida has launched its first ever civics program to prepare high school and college graduates for public service. As Florida’s K-12 students excel in civics education, according to national studies, the state’s Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative curriculum helped provide the basis for a new national curriculum, and Florida’s commitment to education freedom is resonating nationwide, according to a poll commissioned by a national teachers' union.
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has proposed changes to its TennCare program in response to a federal request late last month for changes to the program. It would be the fourth amendment to the program, which provides health care services to about 1.2 million low-income and disabled Tennesseans. The...
State revenue from logging public land would no longer be used for building and remodeling schools in urban areas under a new set of recommendations from Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. Instead, the money generated by timber sales and leasing on public school trust lands would go toward school...
(The Center Square) – The current period of inflation, with rates that have not been seen for more than 40 years, is not just impacting the price of gas, food or other staples. According to a Kentucky Department of Education official, a dozen or perhaps more public school district...
MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a culmination of a yearslong effort, officials from four northwest Missouri counties last week gathered in Maryville to create a first-of-its-kind mental health cooperative board to bolster access to resources across the region. Representatives from a cross-section of professions including mental health, education and the...
Comments / 0