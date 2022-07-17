A Message From Mercury

With last week’s incredibly intense super buck moon in the rearview, there’s so much to look forward to. Cancer season was an emotional period for many, but it also allowed each of us to reconnect with our feelings in a very intuitive, gut-led manner, and for that, I’m grateful (Cancer rising here, can you tell?). As the month continues, however, the cosmos are gearing up for a pretty drastic change, as the sun prepares to shift into its home sign of Leo. With the sun stepping out of a Cancer and into the sign where it has rulership, you can expect your July 18, 2022 horoscope to be all about embracing the exuberant, confident energy of Leo season — a pretty stark contrast from the emotionally-lead Cancer season you’re leaving behind. Beginning this week, you’ll be called to express yourself boldly and unapologetically — and in more ways than one.
Comments / 4