The Mariners have won their 14th straight game before the All-Star break commences, but an already eventful Sunday is not yet over. At 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, day one of the 2022 MLB Draft will get underway in Los Angeles, California and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter and company are set to add three new prospects to one of the most revered farm systems in baseball before the night is out.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO