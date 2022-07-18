Report: Henrik Stenson, Current European Ryder Cup Captain, Set to Join LIV Golf

Sky Sports reported that Stenson, 46, is joining LIV and that his Ryder Cup captaincy would be stripped, but those are both unconfirmed.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Henrik Stenson is the next big name set to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to Sky Sports.

A LIV Golf official would not confirm the report but an announcement of more additions is expected this week in advance of the third event on the schedule, July 29-31, at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

A Swedish sports outlet, Expressen , also reported the move to LIV is imminent.

Stenson, who won the 2016 British Open in a final-day duel with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon, has seen his game fall off in recent years. But joining LIV would be significant because Stenson was announced earlier this year as the European Ryder Cup captain for 2023 in Rome.

Sky Sports reported that Stenson, 46, would be stripped of his duties by the DP World Tour. The UK network offered no confirmation for its report.

The Swede is a five-time Ryder Cup player and assisted captain Padraig Harrington last year in the matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

After missing the cut on Friday at the Open, Stenson told reporters that his schedule for the rest of the year was “undecided.’’

Stenson was the first Swedish male to win a major championship. He has six PGA Tour titles and 11 on the DP World Tour.

If the move does become official and Stenson is removed from the captaincy, Luke Donald’s name has emerged as a possible replacement. The U.S. named Zach Johnson to the captaincy earlier this year.