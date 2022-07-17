On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Close race for Payton Kirkland

(Chad Simmons/On3)

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland is announcing his commitment on July 23 and deciding between Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Spartans are in the lead for Kirkland’s pledge at 58.3%. The Gators aren’t far behind at 35%, while the Hurricanes have a 1.8% chance to land Kirkland’s commitment.

Kirkland recently told Canesport’s Matt Shodell that he is deciding between Miami and one other school that he declined to identify. The 6-foot-5, 355 pound blocker took official visits to each of his finalists except for the Crimson Tide last month. Kirkland has visited Florida five total times, Miami four times, Michigan State three times, Oklahoma twice and Alabama once.

He is announcing his commitment on the same day as Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star EDGE Malik Bryant, who is considering programs including Alabama, Florida, Maryland and Miami. The RPM currently predicts Bryant to land with the Hurricanes at 87.4%.

How Kirkland fits with the 2023 recruiting classes of his top five

Kirkland, the No. 297 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle in the 2023 On3 Consensus, recently landed two expert predictions to commit to the Spartans. If he chooses Michigan State, he would be the fourth-highest-ranked prospect in the Spartans’ 2023 class. Kirkland would also be the class’ second offensive tackle alongside Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star Clay Wedin.

If he selects Florida, Kirkland would the seventh-highest-ranked commitment in the Gators’ 2023 class, as well as the group’s second offensive tackle prospect with Rockledge (Fla.) three-star Bryce Lovett. With Miami, Kirkland would the ninth-highest-ranked recruit in the Hurricanes’ 2023 class and the group’s third offensive tackle recruit alongside Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Francis Mauigoa and Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard three-star Frankie Tinilau.

With Alabama, Kirkland would be the ninth-highest-ranked recruit in the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class and the second offensive tackle prospect alongside Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby. If he commits to Oklahoma, Kirkland would be the seventh-highest-ranked recruit in the Sooners’ 2023 class and the fourth offensive tackle prospect alongside Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Lee’s Summit North four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green, Westfield (N.J.) Hun School three-star Logan Howland and Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si three-star offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta.