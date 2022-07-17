ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Close race for Payton Kirkland

By Drew Schott about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gwQr_0gizFkVH00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips four-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland is announcing his commitment on July 23 and deciding between Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Spartans are in the lead for Kirkland’s pledge at 58.3%. The Gators aren’t far behind at 35%, while the Hurricanes have a 1.8% chance to land Kirkland’s commitment.

Kirkland recently told Canesport’s Matt Shodell that he is deciding between Miami and one other school that he declined to identify. The 6-foot-5, 355 pound blocker took official visits to each of his finalists except for the Crimson Tide last month. Kirkland has visited Florida five total times, Miami four times, Michigan State three times, Oklahoma twice and Alabama once.

He is announcing his commitment on the same day as Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star EDGE Malik Bryant, who is considering programs including Alabama, Florida, Maryland and Miami. The RPM currently predicts Bryant to land with the Hurricanes at 87.4%.

How Kirkland fits with the 2023 recruiting classes of his top five

Kirkland, the No. 297 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle in the 2023 On3 Consensus, recently landed two expert predictions to commit to the Spartans. If he chooses Michigan State, he would be the fourth-highest-ranked prospect in the Spartans’ 2023 class. Kirkland would also be the class’ second offensive tackle alongside Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star Clay Wedin.

If he selects Florida, Kirkland would the seventh-highest-ranked commitment in the Gators’ 2023 class, as well as the group’s second offensive tackle prospect with Rockledge (Fla.) three-star Bryce Lovett. With Miami, Kirkland would the ninth-highest-ranked recruit in the Hurricanes’ 2023 class and the group’s third offensive tackle recruit alongside Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star Francis Mauigoa and Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard three-star Frankie Tinilau.

With Alabama, Kirkland would be the ninth-highest-ranked recruit in the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class and the second offensive tackle prospect alongside Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge four-star offensive tackle Wilkin Formby. If he commits to Oklahoma, Kirkland would be the seventh-highest-ranked recruit in the Sooners’ 2023 class and the fourth offensive tackle prospect alongside Lee’s Summit (Mo.) Lee’s Summit North four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green, Westfield (N.J.) Hun School three-star Logan Howland and Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si three-star offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s chilling ‘final screams and gasps of pain’ revealed by Brian Laundrie in his notebook confession

GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Gators#Rpm
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Adam Vinatieri's Son, A.J., Announces New Commitment

A.J. Vinatieri, the son of NFL kicking legend Adam Vinatieri, has announced a new college commitment. Two weeks after decommitting from UMass, Vinatieri committed to Ball State on Saturday. The Zionsville (Ind.) product will join the Cardinals for the upcoming 2022 season. "Excited for what the future holds," Vinatieri wrote...
NFL
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily. Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale. Dean ...
ATHENS, GA
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

College football star, 20, dies in horror cliff diving accident in Oklahoma as his school pays tribute to athlete who was 'always there for his teammates'

A college football star died after a horrific cliff diving accident in Oklahoma on Saturday. Brexten Green's body was found in Grand Lake, where he was with friends. His school paid tribute to the 20-year-old athlete, saying he was 'always there for his teammates.'. Authorities received a call around 6.30pm...
CASHION, OK
Yardbarker

Sons of former MLB stars taken Nos. 1 and 2 in MLB Draft

There must be something in the genes. The 2022 MLB Draft began on Sunday, and the top two picks were a couple of familiar names. Jackson Holliday, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles. The pick after that, Druw Jones, the son of Andruw Jones, went No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
On3.com

Where the top-25 recruits in Alabama are trending

The state of Alabama is loaded this recruiting cycle and the numbers don’t lie. There are five 5-stars in the class in the On3 Consensus ratings —and an astounding 15 more 4-stars. With that kind of talent, it’s no wonder some say this is the state’s best group in years. Where does Auburn stand with these players? Here’s a quick overview …
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy