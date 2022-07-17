ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

Missing Henry County woman found safe

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urLoJ_0gizDygd00

UPDATE: Kristen Bates was found safe on Sunday.

*****ORIGINAL STORY*****

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Kristen Bates was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night leaving her home in Henry County.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Bate was driving a red Chevrolet Sonic. There is no word on where she intended on going.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.

Comments / 2

Related
WSMV

Officials searching for missing woman out of Henry County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was reported missing out of Henry County. Kristen Bates was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. leaving her home in Henry County driving a red Chevy Sonic. Anyone with information about Bates should contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Henry County, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN News 2

Missouri man killed in West Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and several others were taken to local hospitals following a crash in West Nashville. It happened on Highway 100, near Natchez Trace Parkway, late Monday night. Authorities say a Chrysler minivan attempted to pass a Honda Accord and a Ford F-250...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com

Vehicle Almost Hits Woman In Hopkinsville Parking lot

Police are investigating after a woman was almost hit by a vehicle in a Hopkinsville parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a woman claimed a vehicle driven by an acquaintance attempted to hit her while she was walking in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center. No...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Several Catalytic Converters Stolen In Hopkinsville

Multiple catalytic converters were reported stolen from a Hopkinsville business Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 7 catalytic converters were stolen from UPS on Faultless Road. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking (parts from a vehicle).
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Clarksville Police identify victim in pedestrian-involved crash near Walmart

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Around 9 p.m. Monday night, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a pedestrian-involved crash. The accident occurred on Madison Street near Walmart, according to CPD. The pedestrian involved has been identified as Jennifer Felt of Clarksville. She was taken to Skyline Medical Facilities by helicopter...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Hit And Run Crash

A Hopkinsville man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a wreck on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Tyler Brinkerhoff struck a utility pole on Harrison Street and then fled the area before law enforcement arrived. Witnesses were reportedly able to describe...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Interview: Rowland discussed surrender, other drug activity

PADUCAH, Ky. - Three days before the shooting that claimed the life of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, Cash spoke to Gary Rowland, encouraging him to turn himself in, and mentioning his involvement as a DEA task force agent interested in obtaining information about large amounts of drugs. The...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man arrested after traffic stop on stolen motorcycle in McCracken County, sheriff's office says

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man was arrested after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he was pulled over while riding a stolen motorcycle. The sheriff's office says 49-year-old Shane Jones was pulled over around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Mayfield Road near Rosewood Drive. Jones was operating a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle, which the sheriff's office says was confirmed to have been reported stolen in West Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest, recovery of stolen motorcycle

A traffic stop Saturday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man, and recovery of a stolen motorcycle. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy stopped a motorcycle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive, at approximately 3:30 pm. The driver, 49-year-old Shane L. Jones, was found...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy