Missing Henry County woman found safe

UPDATE: Kristen Bates was found safe on Sunday.

*****ORIGINAL STORY*****

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Kristen Bates was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night leaving her home in Henry County.

Bate was driving a red Chevrolet Sonic. There is no word on where she intended on going.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.