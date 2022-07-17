ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, IA

4 years later: Mollie Tibbetts’ legacy continues to bring life to others

By Justin Surrency
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fe5vL_0gizDqcp00

BROOKLYN, Iowa — In some communities the visual reminders of teal ribbons and initials of “M.T.” in downtown Brooklyn would have faded away.

“Those are still up, the teal ribbons are still up,” said Joy VanLandschoot.

Brooklyn residents like VanLandschoot say the impact Mollie Tibbetts left behind years later is striking.

“I think it’s phenomenal that it doesn’t end,” said VanLandschoot.

Tibbetts’ death after disappearing four years ago on July 18th while jogging in her hometown remains haunting. Through groups like Mollie’s Movement her legacy is giving life to others.

“There’s a sadness but there’s also a hopefulness to help other people in their honor,” VanLandschoot said.

VanLandschoot is the groups founder and continues to raise awareness for other missing Iowans.

“What we hope is we can bring more of that impact to other stories,” said VanLandschoot.

Through Mollie’s Movement and Xavier’s Warriors, VanLandschoot helped create countless missing persons fliers, shirts and buttons. Fighting for Mollie and 11-year-old Xavier Harrelson, who went missing last May and was found dead in September, led VanLandschoot to realize the Iowa missing persons database needs to get pictures of missing children out faster and perhaps partner with school districts in order to do so.

“Now how much better are we really doing if yes it is getting reported and then a blank spot for a picture? Who could recognize and find that person and is going to recognize them from the name? That’s a real problem,” said VanLandschoot.

Mollie attended the University of Iowa with aspirations of helping children through their toughest times with a major in child psychology.

“Mollie really started the movement,” said VanLandschoot.

A memorial fund at the U of I Stead Family Children’s hospital has raised over $125,000. Tibbetts was passionate about helping others and theatrical performance. Funds have been used to purchase equipment for art and musical therapy programs to help patients live their best lives at the hospital and beyond.

“I think her love for children is a huge part of it. I think that’s why people want to continue to help children in her name,” VanLandschoot said.

It is a life gone too soon with a spirit that will never die. VanLandschoot said, “Mollie’s legacy will never end and to see people continue to do kind things that she would have enjoyed is really neat to see.”

Since 2018, the Brooklyn community has held the Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Run on the last Sunday in September. The five mile run honors Tibbetts and finishes the route she was unable to.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Police called to Marcus Theatres over 100 times in past year

Both teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher will now have their trials moved out of Southern Iowa. Independence set for special mayoral election on Tuesday. Voters in Independence will vote on a new mayor. Palisades search continues with crews looking south of dam. Updated: 6 hours...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny’s ‘The Wave Man’ spreads smiles to people and pups

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is redefining what it means to be a good neighbor. Keith Westbrook gives out candy, dog treats, and a friendly wave to everyone that passes by his house in the 700 block of NW Abbie Drive. His wife also draws cartoon characters that sit outside for children to see […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Polk County Fair shows off 4-H kids’ achievements

DES MOINES – The Polk County Fair is this week and runs through Friday. Although they are smaller than the state fair coming in August, county fairs play a crucial role in the exhibits that are seen at the Iowa State Fair. At county fairs across the state 4-H kids compete with their projects and […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, IA
Brooklyn, IA
Crime & Safety
KCCI.com

Iowa drive-in movie theater set to re-open soon

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton's Valle Drive-In is set to open next month. The drive-in movie theater was heavily damaged during a tornado outbreak on March 5. The heavy winds led to some roof damage, but the owners told KCCI that it has been fixed. This means the projector can be installed for all the movie viewing fun.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
104.5 KDAT

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Bank Scam Sweeps Through Waterloo

If only that text or email you received saying you won 1 million dollars if you provide your social security number, bank account number, and credit card information were true... hopefully one of these days you get that lucky. A text message scam is spreading through Waterloo and it's possible you've already seen this message.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
WATERLOO, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa man thrown from tractor, killed in crash

MARION COUNTY, IOWA (WHO) — An Iowa man was killed in a crash over the weekend after his tractor was rear-ended. The crash happened around 2:15 pm on Saturday on Highway 218, south of Otley. According to an online crash report, 71-year-old Harold Gorter of Otley was westbound on...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Child Psychology#Downtown Brooklyn#Iowans
theperrynews.com

Anton ‘Jack’ Schmidt of Marshalltown

A Mass of Christian burial for Anton “Jack” Schmidt, 94, of Marshalltown and formerly of Perry will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation with family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church followed by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. David Polich of Des Moines will be the celebrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
WHO 13

A decade has passed since the murder of two Evansdale girls

EVANSDALE, Iowa — It’s a quiet day at Angels Park on the 10-year-anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of two cousins.  Lyric Cook-Morrisey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, were last seen riding their bikes near Meyers Lake in the afternoon in July 2012. Later, the girls’ bikes were found along a nature trail on the […]
EVANSDALE, IA
WHO 13

Protecting your skin from dangers of the sun

WHO 13 NEWS – The sunny and hot weather this week has local doctors reminding people to take care of their skin. July is UV Safety Month. Doctors say there are things you can do to keep from burning and decrease your risk of skin cancer. First, wear sunscreen and reapply every one to two hours. Doctors recommend using […]
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
KCRG.com

Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out

Parents to learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for possible school shooting. Parents can learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for the possibility of a mass shooting at school. Iowa State Fair in need of more workers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vendors say they still don't...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Brings Back Mask Mandate

The CDC reports that the Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County has transitioned from medium to high. According to the Center for Disease Control, Linn County's COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again. The official report says that the COVID Community Levels for the county are high. As per...
K92.3

Waterloo Restaurant to Return 10 Years After Closing

A Waterloo restaurant is back and will be opening in a new location. Earlier this month, news came out that a popular Waterloo plans to reopen in a new location. The kicker?. It closed about ten years ago. Carpenters Diner in Waterloo closed its doors for the final time in...
WATERLOO, IA
weareiowa.com

Suspicious death under investigation in Benton County

PALO, Iowa — Authorities in Benton County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in her home under 'suspicious conditions.'. On Friday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo to perform a wellness check on Jodie Bevans, 58.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy