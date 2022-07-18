People Are Sharing What They Believe Are The "Dumbest Lyrics Of All Time" And Listen...Points Were Made
Recently in a viral thread, redditor u/analogcpu asked, " What is the dumbest lyric of all time? " and music lovers came together to share (and hilariously react) to some truly questionable verses!NBC
^Me listening to these songs to properly round up this post.
So, with that in mind, here are some of the most ridiculous song lyrics shared, as well as Redditors' funniest reactions to learning about them/remembering them:
1. "Drowning" by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Kodak Black
"I have listened to that song, like, a hundred times. I thought it was 'I’m that shit. I’m foreign. I don’t know how to party.' I’m literally shook. I did not know that’s what he was saying."
You can listen to the song here:
2. "It's Everyday Bro" by Jake Paul ft. Team 10
"I've heard Jake Paul try to defend this by saying that there is a real city called 'England' (I believe it's in the US? Maybe?), but that clearly isn't what you meant, Jake. The lyric is about Nick Crompton, and he's from the UK — where England is not a fucking city."
You can listen to the song here:
3. "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull
"...was he sponsored by Kodak and pressured to work it into the song multiple times?!"
You can listen to the song here:
4. "Your Love" by Nicki Minaj
"I've never heard this song (thankfully), so I read these lyrics to the melody of Avril Lavigne's 'Sk8er Boi.' It works so well!"
You can listen to the song here:
5. "Miracles" by Insane Clown Posse
"I don’t care what anyone says or how goddamn stupid that song is. It still slaps."
You can listen to the song here:
6. "Boys 'Round Here" by Blake Shelton
"I like a good country song when I hear it, but this ain't it. Yuck."
You can listen to the song here:
7. "Happy" by Pharrell Williams
"That song is basically 'If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands' for drunk adults."
You can listen to the song here:
8. "Lover" by Taylor Swift
"This one causes me physical pain because…who takes them down before then?!"
You can listen to the song here:
9. "Summer Girls" by LFO
"This shit is amazing. I know it’s terrible and nonsensical, but it’s amazingly so. It’s hilarious."
You can listen to the song here:
10. "Hey, Soul Sister" by Train
"What fucking numpty producer deemed that an acceptable lyric?"
You can listen to the song here:
11. "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem ft. Rihanna
"Eminem's lyrics have always made me think he’s probably great at dad jokes."
You can listen to the song here:
12. "Smooth Operator" by Sade
"Chicago has a shoreline on a massive lake, but it's nowhere near the coast. It makes me wonder if Sade (who is not from the US) saw a picture of Chicago's beaches, thought it was on the east coast, and wrote the lyric under the wrong impression."
You can listen to the song here:
13. "Champagne Supernova" by Oasis
"Liam Gallagher is a talented moron."
You can listen to the song here:
14. "Vertigo" by U2
"Bono has answered this question in an interview! The answer was, 'There may have been some alcohol involved.' So, yeah, it's not the best reason."
You can listen to the song here:
15. "Rocket Man" by Elton John
"Nah, it isn't, but he's a rocket man, so it's a legitimate concern."
You can listen to the song here:
16. "Living on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi
"Tommy needs to learn to actually whisper..."
You can listen to the song here:
17. "Rock Star" by Nickelback
"Damn…that song is my guilty pleasure 😂."
You can listen to the song here:
18. "Tik Tok" by Ke$ha
"...Have you seen Mick Jagger?!"
You can listen to the song here:
19. "Sk8er Boi" by Avril Lavigne
"Um, yeah. You could make it more obvious. You’re being vague as hell, Avril Lavigne!"
You can listen to the song here:
20. "Human" by The Killers
"I love The Killers and I hate that fucking lyric!"
You can listen to the song here:
21. And last but certainly not least: "All Summer Long" by Kid Rock
"I hate this song so much. I hate the 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Werewolves of London' mix. I am in complete shock and awe at how this atrocity of a song was as popular as it was."
You can listen to the song here:
Well, there ya have it! Do you agree with these? What do you believe is the "dumbest" song lyric of all time? Share your pick(s) in the comments below!
Some responses were edited for length and/or clarity. H/T: Reddit .
Comments / 0