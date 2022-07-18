ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

People Are Sharing What They Believe Are The "Dumbest Lyrics Of All Time" And Listen...Points Were Made

By Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZ6ii_0giyuWYn00

Recently in a viral thread, redditor u/analogcpu asked, " What is the dumbest lyric of all time? " and music lovers came together to share (and hilariously react) to some truly questionable verses!

NBC

^Me listening to these songs to properly round up this post.

So, with that in mind, here are some of the most ridiculous song lyrics shared, as well as Redditors' funniest reactions to learning about them/remembering them:

1. "Drowning" by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Kodak Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rh71a_0giyuWYn00

u/Cute_Crab_7846

Highbridge / Atlantic

"I have listened to that song, like, a hundred times. I thought it was 'I’m that shit. I’m foreign. I don’t know how to party.' I’m literally shook. I did not know that’s what he was saying."

u/Jurassic-Jay

You can listen to the song here:

2. "It's Everyday Bro" by Jake Paul ft. Team 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXZ8o_0giyuWYn00

u/skjaerr

Team 10 / Empire

"I've heard Jake Paul try to defend this by saying that there is a real city called 'England' (I believe it's in the US? Maybe?), but that clearly isn't what you meant, Jake. The lyric is about Nick Crompton, and he's from the UK — where England is not a fucking city."

u/BeelzebubParty

You can listen to the song here:

3. "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRBBG_0giyuWYn00

u/gezza87

Polo Grounds / J / Mr. 305

"...was he sponsored by Kodak and pressured to work it into the song multiple times?!"

u/carissadraws

You can listen to the song here:

4. "Your Love" by Nicki Minaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMmXN_0giyuWYn00

u/krufarong

Young Money / Cash Money / Universal Motown

"I've never heard this song (thankfully), so I read these lyrics to the melody of Avril Lavigne's 'Sk8er Boi.' It works so well!"

u/diller9132

You can listen to the song here:

5. "Miracles" by Insane Clown Posse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uN82Z_0giyuWYn00

u/Kamikaze_Bacon

Psychopathic

"I don’t care what anyone says or how goddamn stupid that song is. It still slaps."

u/Umbra427

You can listen to the song here:

6. "Boys 'Round Here" by Blake Shelton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TORda_0giyuWYn00

u/PublicEnemaNumberOne

Warner Bros. Nashville

"I like a good country song when I hear it, but this ain't it. Yuck."

u/ProfessorGigs

You can listen to the song here:

7. "Happy" by Pharrell Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkAJx_0giyuWYn00

u/Vonnicles

Back Lot Music / i Am Other / Columbia

"That song is basically 'If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands' for drunk adults."

u/Mackem101

You can listen to the song here:

8. "Lover" by Taylor Swift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei7OE_0giyuWYn00

u/Snoo-99841

Republic

"This one causes me physical pain because…who takes them down before then?!"

u/Snoo-99841

You can listen to the song here:

9. "Summer Girls" by LFO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGDTW_0giyuWYn00

u/praisecarcinoma

Arista

"This shit is amazing. I know it’s terrible and nonsensical, but it’s amazingly so. It’s hilarious."

u/musicdoesntsuck

You can listen to the song here:

10. "Hey, Soul Sister" by Train

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cF8lx_0giyuWYn00

u/zoomba2378

Columbia / Sony

"What fucking numpty producer deemed that an acceptable lyric?"

u/zoomba2378

You can listen to the song here:

11. "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem ft. Rihanna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YovfV_0giyuWYn00

u/kbone307

Shady / Aftermath / Interscope

"Eminem's lyrics have always made me think he’s probably great at dad jokes."

u/JamesKSK13

You can listen to the song here:

12. "Smooth Operator" by Sade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqq52_0giyuWYn00

u/YorockPaperScissors

Epic

"Chicago has a shoreline on a massive lake, but it's nowhere near the coast. It makes me wonder if Sade (who is not from the US) saw a picture of Chicago's beaches, thought it was on the east coast, and wrote the lyric under the wrong impression."

u/YorockPaperScissors

You can listen to the song here:

13. "Champagne Supernova" by Oasis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg2dZ_0giyuWYn00

u/WellOkayMaybe

Creation

"Liam Gallagher is a talented moron."

u/WellOkayMaybe

You can listen to the song here:

14. "Vertigo" by U2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1734oe_0giyuWYn00

u/GundamMaker

Island / Interscope

"Bono has answered this question in an interview! The answer was, 'There may have been some alcohol involved.' So, yeah, it's not the best reason."

u/Pinglenook

You can listen to the song here:

15. "Rocket Man" by Elton John

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GMo1_0giyuWYn00

u/Qulisk

Uni / DJM

"Nah, it isn't, but he's a rocket man, so it's a legitimate concern."

u/thephotoman

You can listen to the song here:

16. "Living on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdoGv_0giyuWYn00

u/Richie2516

Mercury

"Tommy needs to learn to actually whisper..."

u/Richie2516

You can listen to the song here:

17. "Rock Star" by Nickelback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhAQk_0giyuWYn00

u/MyFatHead

Roadrunner

"Damn…that song is my guilty pleasure 😂."

u/SaintGalahad

You can listen to the song here:

18. "Tik Tok" by Ke$ha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETmHe_0giyuWYn00

u/HUE_nicorn

RCA

"...Have you seen Mick Jagger?!"

u/HUE_nicorn

You can listen to the song here:

19. "Sk8er Boi" by Avril Lavigne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhR82_0giyuWYn00

u/V02D

Arista

"Um, yeah. You could make it more obvious. You’re being vague as hell, Avril Lavigne!"

u/Loganp812

You can listen to the song here:

20. "Human" by The Killers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlOau_0giyuWYn00

u/ortz087

Island

"I love The Killers and I hate that fucking lyric!"

u/Wolfwoods_Sister

You can listen to the song here:

21. And last but certainly not least: "All Summer Long" by Kid Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7LJ8_0giyuWYn00

u/JuicyEast

Atlantic / Top Dog

"I hate this song so much. I hate the 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Werewolves of London' mix. I am in complete shock and awe at how this atrocity of a song was as popular as it was."

u/JuicyEast

You can listen to the song here:

Well, there ya have it! Do you agree with these? What do you believe is the "dumbest" song lyric of all time? Share your pick(s) in the comments below!

Some responses were edited for length and/or clarity. H/T: Reddit .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reportedly Having 2nd Wedding At His Georgia Estate: See Photos Of The Mansion

The wedding celebrations for Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are just getting started! After tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, the famous couple are in the process of planning a big wedding party at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the bash will take place “in the next few weeks” with family members and close friends (which includes some famous faces) on the guest list. Ben’s Georgia residence is absolutely gorgeous and we’ve got photos of the estate below!
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Bono
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Pitbull
Person
Elton John
The Independent

Linda Evangelista returns to modelling for first time since cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed’

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has celebrated her return to modelling after previously opening up about a cosmetic surgery procedure she claimed left her “permanently deformed”.On Saturday, Evangelista, 57, shared a photo of herself from a recent Fendi campaign, in which she could be seen wearing multiple pink satin hats and posing with Fendi purses, to Instagram. In the caption, the model revealed that the luxury fashion house will be hosting a “special fashion show” in New York City in honour of the 25-year anniversary of the Fendi baguette bag.“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Girls#Lyric#All Summer Long#U2#Beaches#Nbc#Highbridge Atlantic#U Jurassic Jay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy