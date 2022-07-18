8 Actors Who Were Cast In A Project But Got Replaced Because Of Backlash

A few days after the announcement to cast Will Ferrell in the movie came in 2016, the actor's spokesperson released an announcement stating that Ferrell would not be a part of the movie. The announcement was made after public backlash, including from the former president's daughter, Patti Davis.

In an open letter addressed to Ferrell, she wrote, "I watched as fear invaded my father’s eyes — this man who was never afraid of anything. I heard his voice tremble as he stood in the living room and said, 'I don't know where I am,'" Davis wrote in an open letter . "There was laughter in those years,” she continued, "but there was never humor."

"The Reagan script is one of a number of scripts that had been submitted to Will Ferrell which he had considered. While it is by no means an 'Alzheimer's comedy' as has been suggested, Mr. Ferrell is not pursuing this project," Ferrell's spokesperson clarified with Page Six .

The role will now be played by Dennis Quaid.