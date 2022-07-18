8 Actors Who Were Cast In A Project But Got Replaced Because Of Backlash

Related
Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, her team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter. The couple started dating in 2016 after getting to know each other while working together on the second season of FX’s Fargo, and they got engaged the following year.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dick' Director on Challenges of Making a Watergate Comedy and Whether It Could Be Done Today'Spider-Man' Star Tobey Maguire Was "Practically Suffocating" During Iconic Upside-Down KissAmy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit Further details about the nuptials have yet to be made...
"Harry Potter" Actor Miriam Margolyes Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger Farted In Her Face On Purpose
"I still haven't forgiven him for it."
Quentin Tarantino Says Brad Pitt is One of the ‘Last Remaining Big-Screen Movie Stars’
Brad Pitt hinted he may be retiring soon, which means we would be losing another movie star, according to director Quentin Tarantino
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’: Film Review
The title of Mark Greaney’s novel The Gray Man (first in a best-selling series) refers to a quality that is as desirable for a spy as it is difficult to find in contemporary movies about their exploits: the ability to move through the world without being noticed, so unremarkable that those you interact with forget you as soon as you’re out of the room. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Gosling on Chris Evans' 'Gray Man' Trash 'Stache and Inspiring 'Barbie' Halloween Costumes: "This Is My Dream"Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair for 'Barbie' Movie Sparked Tag Heuer Ad Campaign Debate'Captain America 4' Finds...
Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’
Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Replacement Revealed In Upcoming Movie
Jason Bateman was set to direct a film tentatively titled Project Artemis at Apple. He left the project due to creative differences. That forced major shakeups on the project, as it shifted the filming schedule. Apple reportedly paid more tha $100 million for the project. Greg Berlanti will now direct...
Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film
Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Goose Actor From the Original Reacts to Seeing the Sequel for the First Time
Anthony Edwards’ Goose died in 'Top Gun,' but his presence is all over 'Top Gun: Maverick,' and the actor loves how the filmmakers made it work.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Won't Be Reuniting For Apple's Project Artemis, But An A+ Choice Has Stepped In For The Captain America Actor
As it currently stands, MCU vets Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have an interesting game of musical chairs going when it comes to potential reunions. Previously, Johansson had to leave Ghosted, which left a vacancy for Evans to reunite with another friend, The Gray Man and Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. Now, the Captain America actor has given up his seat on Apple’s Project Artemis, leaving the door open for an A+ choice to step in for him.
ComicBook
Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10
This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
epicstream.com
Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained
One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
Taika Waititi Ruined Thor. He Can't Direct a Marvel Movie Again | Opinion
The most successful franchise in movie history has a problem—and it looks a lot like Taika Waititi. The Thor series has overall been one of the less well-received strands of the $25 billion-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first two films in the series were financially successful, but aren't likely...
Ryan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel film
Ryan Gosling has said starring in Netflix espionage thriller The Gray Man offered him “a little experience” of being in a Marvel film. The Hollywood star, 41, plays Court Gentry, an ex-CIA agent who discovers a secret that puts his life at risk, in the film from Anthony and Joe Russo – the directors best known for their work on the Avengers films.
‘The Gray Man’: Ryan Gosling Explains Why He Always Wanted to Star in an Action Movie
Ryan Gosling finally fulfills his dream of being in an action movie with 'The Gray Man'
Tessa Thompson Calls Out A Thor 4 Blooper Taika Waititi Left In The Movie Without Noticing
It’s no secret that Marvel movies have a lot of moving parts behind the scenes which ultimately result in a concept being translated from the page to the big screen. And in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release, Thor: Love and Thunder, filmmaker Taika Waititi puts in work, balancing a fun comedic tone with some heavier themes (He even throws in some zanier elements like the heroic and viral space goats and Russell Crowe’s ridiculous Zeus.) Amid all of that, though, Waititi apparently used a wrong take involving Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in the final movie, as pointed out by the actress herself.
People On Twitter Are Saying "Hey" (With Intentions), And They Are Actually Pretty Damn Funny
Hey (with the intention of getting you to read this listicle).
Highest-paid actors: From Tom Cruise at the top with $100M to Will Smith with $35M
Hollywood’s most famous movie stars are taking home big paychecks this year, from the incredible success of Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Will Smith’s upcoming film ‘Emancipation’ following his controversial Oscars incident, many fan-favorite stars are positioning themselves on the top. Here is a list of the...
People Are Imagining What Life In Gotham City Would Really Be Like, And It's Equally Chaotic And Hilarious
"How bad you think inflation is in Gotham City?"
