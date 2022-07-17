ACME or travel? Both have merits for local baseball programs

For many high school baseball players in northwest Ohio, a challenging decision following the spring prep season is picking where to play the game in the summer months.

Stick with the high school team in June and July, and maybe play in the annual ACME Baseball Congress tournament?

Or, play on a non-school-affiliated travel baseball team, which typically offers more games and likely a more challenging schedule?

These days with travel baseball more established it is also more populated with players. It has more teams than ever before in organizations that develop players from 8U (age eight and under) through 18U, and is the option dominating the market for participation.

In the younger age groups, it has filled the void of the school-based youth teams of past decades, and from 14U through 18U it has overshadowed high school-based summer ball.

But, ACME baseball is still alive and well in west-central Ohio, and the organization is holding its 60th state tournament this week, with Sunday's scheduled semifinals in the single-elimination tournament postponed until Monday.

“ACME is the better option for the student-athlete that's not wanting to play college ball or not wanting to be playing at the highest level,” said ACME commissioner Ben Mauch, a former umpire. “It offers them an opportunity to continue playing during the summer with their spring high school teammates for a much lower cost than what travel ball has to offer.

“It's up to the school, but there's a very minimal cost for the team to play in the ACME state tournament. It's $100 per team. In the ACME organization, we don't really control the regular season. ACME is there to run the sectional, district and state tournaments. During the rest of the summer season they're free to go play where they want.”

Perennial Division II state power Defiance faces host St. Henry, and perennial D-III state power Coldwater will meet Van Wert. The title game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Henry High School in west-central Ohio.

Two Northern Lakes League teams – perennial area power Perrysburg and Napoleon – won ACME district titles to earn two of the eight spots in the state tourney, but each lost tight battles in Saturday's quarterfinals.

Napoleon fell 1-0 to Coldwater, and Perrysburg lost 2-1 to St. Henry. Defiance advanced by beating 2022 Ohio Division IV state champion Russia.

Perrysburg's Noah Lindsey went 3-for-4 at the plate in the loss, and Yellow Jackets pitcher Brady Zilles allowed just five hits while striking out eight batters in defeat.

The roster of longtime Perrysburg coach Dave Hall for the ACME tournament illustrates the current state of play in the school team-versus-travel team choice.

Of the 36 players Hall expects to be part of his program (freshmen, JV, and varsity) next spring, only 11 were available for the ACME state tourney.

None of the 11 were varsity starters during the 2022 spring season, and only one of Hall's five rising seniors that played for the Yellow Jackets in 2022 played any summer games with the Perrysburg team at all (four total games).

“ACME's been good for us over the course of my coaching career because it allows us to get kids ready for the next year,” Hall said. “Over the past 30 or so years it's pretty much been next year's varsity kids that have played. The last couple years that's changed with travel ball. Now it's the younger kids that play and it's been more developmental.

“The kids we had this year are young, and we were happy to get to see them get a chance to play as a team.”

The team competing at St. Henry was a mix of players who will compete to earn varsity spots in 2023, and those already slotted for the JV team next spring.

Perrysburg's two best players – All-Ohioan Connor Walendzak and fellow senior T.J. Takats, two of the best in the NLL – have spent their summer playing high-level travel baseball on a Columbus-based Bo Jackson Elite team.

The other 23 members of the Yellow Jackets program are sprinkled among other area travel squads.

It was not until the mid-1990s that Toledo-area teams began competing in ACME tournaments in the summer. Until then, the ACME organization, which began back in 1961, mainly with teams along the western edge of Ohio. It spanned from just north of Dayton up to more northern areas, including Defiance, Findlay, Bryan, Archbold, Napoleon, and Wauseon.

Defiance has enjoyed the most ACME tourney success, winning 11 state titles, including in 2021. The Bulldogs have also been runners-up five times. Coldwater has been to 20 ACME title games, winning eight.

“Mercer County is where it all started,” said Defiance head coach Tom Held said of ACME baseball. “It went up to Williams County and started to expand in the mid 1990s, and it kind of hit its hay day in the early 2000s.

“That's when elite travel ball came into play. It was for the elite player. We had one named Chad Billingsley [former Major League pitcher], and he went and played elite travel. That was for not only the best players in the state, but in the country, and for colleges to be able to go out and watch them instead of being spread so thin. That was a great thing.”

Held is the second winningest high school baseball coach in Ohio history with a 779-177 record in 34 seasons, including 576-104 in 23 seasons with three state championships at Defiance.

He has seen the transformation, and has managed to keep the bulk of his team together for summer ACME tournament play.

“Over time, the travel ball just like everything, has been watered down. I think American Legion ball at one time had between 150 and 200 teams in Ohio, and they're under 30 now in the state. ACME is way down.

“Everything has been watered down. There's no good or bad, one way or the other.

The positive thing for us at Defiance is that ACME benefits our program. We get 20-25 games in during the summer to evaluate next year's team. We can play a lot of guys. They all get equal opportunities, and we don't have to go into the spring blind for next year's team.”

Held said the basic understanding within his program is that players can go play travel baseball tournaments, but make a commitment to play with the Bulldogs for the ACME tournament stretch.

Many area programs have fared well in the ACME state tournament over the six decades.

Findlay won three titles, the last in 1974, Archbold captured three championships, including back to back in 2016-17, and Bryan won three, including 2018 and 2019.

Former perennial state power Start first gave ACME a test in the late 1990s, and won three consecutive state titles 1999-2001 to bookend its Ohio Division I state crown in 2000.

From the NLL, Perrysburg won an ACME title in 1998 and was runner-up in 2014. Anthony Wayne won a state crown in 2010, and Bowling Green took the ACME championship in 2011.

None of these Toledo-area teams are posing much of a threat in the ACME realm these days, as the travel baseball option has simply taken too many potential summer players away from the schools.

Former longtime Anthony Wayne coach Mark Nell, who guided the 2018 Generals to a Division I state runner-up finish, stepped away after the 2021 season. He remains a proponent of ACME baseball, but recognizes the merits of travel.

“You're playing for your community and you're playing with your neighborhood kids when you're with your high school team,” Nell said. “I think it builds chemistry within your high school programs, and it gives the coach an opportunity to maybe evaluate what some of the strengths and weaknesses are going into the next [spring] season.

“Financially, it gives them some quality baseball in the area playing against the players you're going to be playing against in high school. On travel teams you're playing against kids from other states and you're not going to see them. Not that that is good or bad. But I think [playing with high school team in summer] builds community pride.”

Nell said that if travel baseball coaching is aimed primarily at developing players and is not focused on money making, he has no problem with players opting for that route.

“If you look at the teams that have won consistently over the last 10 to 20 years, those teams all have had strong ACME programs,” he said. “Perrysburg, Defiance, Archbold, Bryan, Ottawa Hills, Anthony Wayne. At Anthony Wayne, we won 20 games for 13 years in a row. That's hard to do.

“Whether that's a correlation to ACME or not, I don't know. But those teams are very supportive of ACME and believers in ACME, and they've won consistently. They stay together. There is a correlation with the consistency. I think it's a chemistry thing.”

The adjustment for high school programs has been to schedule summer games with its players on Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays, and occasionally Thursdays in an effort to stay away from the travel teams' typical weekly slate of Thursday-through-Sunday tournaments.

“As a high school coach, I love the fact that our kids are together and can grow together in the summer leading up to the next spring season,” longtime Central Catholic head coach Jeff Mielcarek said. “That being said, I can certainly see the merits for some of our kids to play on other teams on the weekends. So, we've tried to make the best of both worlds, and set up something where kids are able to do both.”

The biggest drawback for jumping into the travel baseball pool is cost.

Most players, at least in the high school age range, pay between $1,600 and $2,000 just to participate on these teams. And, when their teams compete in out-of-area tournaments, parents can expect to rack up substantially more cost in the form of gasoline, hotel bills, and food for the typical three-day events.

Some of the very best players, usually those filling the roster of elite teams, will have college baseball awaiting them beyond high school, some on scholarship.

Most travel baseball players won't be as fortunate.

So, what is the best summer option?

“It comes down to a couple things,” said Greg Nartker, the pitching coach at Owens Community College and a coach in the Lake Erie Tritons travel organization. “Mainly it's coaching and the organization that you get into. There are a lot of travel teams that are watered down, and you've got an owner of a club that wants to make a salary based on the number of teams they have in that organization.

“Those organizations that go from say 9U to 18U, they'll have maybe have two or three clubs at each age group, and it becomes about being money hungry, where they're searching to get more kids into the organization. A lot of times you'll have fathers who are involved in that. Some guys are pretty good. They work with the kids to help develop them in the summer, and some of the better teams travel out of town more than others that just stay local.”

Nartker has been involved with travel baseball for close to 20 years. His son, Brock, pitched on Nell's 2018 state runner-up team at AW before playing at Wright State University. He said there is one glaring drawback to the travel option.

“The cost is continually going up,” Greg Nartker said. “You've got to pay umpires more, and you've got to pay higher fees to rent the fields to play the games. It costs more to run the teams, and it's becoming more and more costly for parents.

“If teams are playing more than six tournaments in the summer, that's going to cost them a little more. If they're going out of town for some of the bigger events, it's going to cost more than that. That [$1,600 to $2,000] is just for the player fees.”

What is reasonable?

“For the kids that are 14 and under, I say take them to maybe two tournaments out of town to let them get that experience playing good teams in the more elite tournaments,” Nartker said. “But, as they get older, and you start looking at [being around] college scouting, if you've got a team that has developed, then you do more.

“But, the kids have to put in some work by themselves. You can't rely on either a high school coach or a travel ball coach to spend 365 days a year with these kids. And, it doesn't matter what level – junior college, NAIA, or up to Division I – it is very tough to play college baseball. The kids who put the works outside of [high school and travel baseball] are the kids that make it.”