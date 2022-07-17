ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cease, White Sox top Twins 11-0 to win big series into break

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzEN1_0giyLAHI00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As Dylan Cease unwound in the clubhouse after his latest masterful start, the soft-spoken right-hander downplayed any lingering disappointment about being left off the All-Star team.

The jovial Chicago White Sox were more than happy to state his case.

Cease spun a one-hitter over seven innings as the White Sox walloped Minnesota 11-0 on Sunday to surge into the break by winning three out of four games against the first-place Twins.

“That’s what he’s done all year,” manager Tony LaRussa said. “He’s picked us up at important times.”

Cease (9-4) allowed only a fifth-inning single to Alex Kirilloff and two walks. Andrew Vaughn had three hits and three RBIs to help bring the White Sox within three games of Minnesota in the AL Central. Cleveland is two games back.

“We showed up,” Cease said, “and we showed that we’re still here.”

The White Sox had 16 hits on a hot and humid afternoon, including home runs by Yoán Moncada, Vaughn and Josh Harrison in the seventh inning. Chicago outscored the Twins 32-10 during the series to pick up two games in the standings.

“There’s no way we’re going to sit here and speak glowingly about the way we just played. We won one out of four of these games, and we had ambitions to do a lot more than that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That being said, I think it was a first half that was mostly good baseball, but we do have work to do.”

Lowering his ERA to 2.15 with his fifth scoreless start of the season, Cease struck out eight to become the fastest pitcher in White Sox history to record 500 career strikeouts. He got there in 399 1/3 innings, well ahead of seven-time All-Star Chris Sale (472 1/3).

Tim Anderson’s two-out, two-strike, two-run single gave Chicago the lead in the fifth inning against Twins starter Chris Archer (2-4), who was cruising in his return from the 15-day injured list for left hip tightness until a two-out walk to Seby Zavala.

Vaughn followed with a two-run double four batters later to prompt Baldelli to pull Archer.

“He had his stuff working,” Vaughn said, “and then his stuff stopped.”

The White Sox then roughed up right-hander Joe Smith in a six-run seventh inning with a two-run homer by Moncada, a solo drive by Vaughn and a three-run homer by Harrison. The 38-year-old Smith did not allow an earned run in his first 16 appearances of the season. In 14 games since May 23, Smith has surrendered 23 hits, 16 runs and six homers.

The defending division champion White Sox were one of baseball’s most egregious first-half underachievers, having not been above the .500 mark since May 25. They’re 11-7 in July, though, and looking every bit the a formidable challenger to a Twins club that has been in first place for all but one day since April 24 when they finished a three-game sweep of the White Sox.

“Good teams are going to lose games,” Archer said. “What I like most about this first half is we haven’t played our best baseball and we’re in the position that we’re in.”

NEVER CEASING TO AMAZE

Cease has been the rock of a rotation featuring past All-Star picks Johnny Cueto, Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn. He leads the AL in strikeouts. In his last 10 starts, Cease has logged 58 innings with 79 strikeouts and just 34 hits and three earned runs allowed.

“I don’t know how he’s not in the All-Star game,” designated hitter José Abreu said through a team translator. ”It’s crazy.”

WITH HONORS

The White Sox had closer Liam Hendriks added to the All-Star team in the last wave of substitutions for injuries and weekend starting pitching. Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was promoted to the AL starting lineup after Mike Trout backed out. Anderson is also going to the game in Los Angeles, as is Twins infielder Luis Arraez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: CF Luis Robert was out of commission for the third straight day after feeling lightheaded in the first inning Friday night. He’ll have a medical exam Monday.

Twins: RHP Devin Smeltzer was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Archer. With three scheduled off days over the first 10 days after the All-Star break, the Twins will only need four starting pitchers until August.

The White Sox host Cleveland for a four-game series starting Friday. They have 10 of their next 12 games at home, where they’re just 19-25 this year.

The Twins don’t play again until Saturday at Detroit to start a two-game series. Their next home game is not until Aug. 1.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

White Sox Prospect Oscar Colas Makes Diving Catch in MLB Futures Game

The Chicago White Sox had one representative in the 2022 MLB Futures Game: outfielder Oscar Colas. The 23-year-old, who was recently promoted from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham, entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Gunnar Henderson in the top of the fourth inning. Colas finished the day 1-2 at...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Detroit, IL
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Manfred says MLB not able to allow Cuban defectors at WBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball says it is unable to let former and current major leaguers who defected from Cuba play for their nation in the World Baseball Classic. The Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players was formed with the goal of gaining entry to the WBC, which will be played next March 8-21. The Baseball Federation of Cuba does not consider players who defected for its national team rosters. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB can’t change the eligibility rules, which the national governing body sets. The tournament is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, baseball’s international governing body.
MLB
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bring Me The Sports

White Sox tee off on Twins, win critical series before All-Star break

The Minnesota Twins were let down by their bullpen on Sunday afternoon as the Chicago White Sox hit three home runs in an 11-0 loss that closed the first half of the season. Chris Archer looked good coming off his return from the injured list but allowed a two-run single to Tim Anderson that put Chicago on the board in the fifth inning. After Tyler Duffey relieved Archer, he allowed a two-run double to Andrew Vaughn to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Seby Zavala
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Josh Harrison
The Associated Press

Stanton, Buxton lead AL over NL in 9th straight All-Star win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered into an especially sweet spot in his Dodger Stadium homecoming at the All-Star Game, putting his name alongside some of the sluggers he loved watching from the left field seats as a kid. Byron Buxton followed with another drive and the American League won its ninth straight Midsummer Classic, beating the National League 3-2 on Tuesday night. AL manager Dusty Baker reminded his team of the winning streak before the game. “We had to hold it down for him and keep it going,” Stanton said.
MLB
The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani calls shot — in English — with All-Star hit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was a man of his word Tuesday night — even the ones he spoke in English. The two-way Japanese All-Star called his shot before leading off the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium, telling Fox’s Tom Verducci in the on-deck circle that he was going to jump on Clayton Kershaw quickly. “First pitch, first swing. That’s it,” the reigning AL MVP declared. Sure enough, Ohtani flared a 90.9 mph fastball off the Los Angeles Dodgers ace up the middle for a base hit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox
The Associated Press

Rachel Robinson honored on 100th birthday at All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball’s All-Stars gathered on the field before Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday. Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts led the tribute to the widow of Jackie Robinson, speaking to the crowd from the infield grass following the Canadian and U.S. national anthems. Players from both teams fanned out across the grass behind him. “Today’s a special day. It’s Miss Rachel Robinson’s 100th birthday,” Betts said. “So on the count of three, I want everybody here to say: ‘Happy Birthday, Rachel!’” Rachel Robinson didn’t travel from her home in Connecticut to the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy