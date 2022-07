So, tofu is not your thing. You keep seeing it everywhere, but you don’t know why it’s so popular or how to cook with it. Well, you’re not alone – I’ve heard this so many times, and I’m determined to change your mind. As the world grows increasingly more aware of how much carbon is used in the meat industry, more and more people are opting for plant-based options, and tofu is usually top of that list. The great thing about tofu is that it’s a pretty cheap plant-based protein. Yes, the texture and the whole idea of it may...

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO