Plattsburgh, NY

Late Pass Secures Airborne Victory For Scarborough

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Joey Scarborough used the outside groove to make a late race pass to collect his first win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman 25-lap feature event at Airborne Speedway on Make-a-Wish Night presented by Liquor & Wine Warehouse. Scarborough started 10th on the...

