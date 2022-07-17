ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fonda, NY

Friesen Flies To Fonda Glory

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFONDA, N.Y. — Stewart Friesen banked $4,000 for winning Saturday night’s Thunder on the Thruway modified feature at Fonda Speedway. Friesen took the...

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

 

