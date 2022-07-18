ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Photographer Mark Harrison claimed to have taken a humiliating photo of Prince Andrew that would cause problems in the Royal family if it was ever released.

Harrison worked for BBC at the time the disgraced Royal gave his bombshell Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The interview has since been confirmed to be the subject matter of a new film called Scoop.

Source: mega

Although Harrison refused to elaborate on what exactly happened in the photograph in question, he made it clear the Duke insisted the picture never be seen by the public because it would "embarrass Prince Andrew and the Royal Family."

Noting the photo has only been seen by a "few people" since it was taken, he promised there is "a lot more" from the day of the interview that hasn't reached the public eye.

"Our jaws dropped to the floor when we saw it," a source who claimed to have seen the picture said per DailyMail. "It would cause Andrew much embarrassment – and imagine how high the bar has to be to cause him embarrassment after everything that has happened."

As Radar previously reported, Andrew was left humiliated when he was stripped of his royal titles after Virginia Giuffre alleged Epstein had forced her into a sexual encounter with the Prince when she was only 17-years-old. The royal repeatedly denied the accusations and they later came to a settlement agreement in February.

"The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)," a document released to the court stated regarding the settlement.

Source: mega

However, despite the secrecy surrounding this supposed forbidden image that would potentially heap even more shame on the Prince, it's possible the shocking photo could still be recreated in the upcoming film, or worse, sold to the highest bidder.

"There is, of course, a chance that it will at some point come out for all to see, perhaps if the price is right," the source continued. "Of course the movie about the interview is happening so that is a possibility."

Production on Scoop is scheduled to start in November with British actor Hugh Grant rumored portray the embattled royal.

