CHICAGO -- At least eight people were killed, including a 17-year-old girl, and 18 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend. The teen girl was fatally shot Sunday evening while sitting in a car in Englewood. The girl was a passenger in the car in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue when she heard shots and then felt pain, Chicago police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO