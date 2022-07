HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Democratic leaders today spoke about the 2019 Alabama abortion ban that went into affect following the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade. It’s the bill that prohibits anybody from receiving an abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. It also allows any doctor who performs an abortion in the state to be charged with a Class-A felony which could carry the sentence of life imprisonment.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO