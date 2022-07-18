ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance of storms with potentially damaging winds, hail for Hudson Valley Monday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Isolated showers and storms overnight, muggy and warm

WHAT'S NEXT: A storm system on Monday brings a risk for rain early in the day with a few storms, especially toward the evening. WEATHER TO WATCH for Monday due to a risk of damaging wind and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the HV under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Then temperatures will reach heat wave criteria (multiple days 90F+).

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Monday will consist of cloudy skies with a chance for showers and storms throughout Monday for the Hudson Valley. Afternoon storms could produce damaging winds or hail.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1ck5_0giwaOJv00

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH with Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms during the late morning into the evening. A few storms may produce damaging wind or hail in the afternoon. Highs in low 80s. Lows near 71.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRzyk_0giwaOJv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BiEK_0giwaOJv00

TUESDAY: Sunny, less humid, and hot. Highs near 90. Lows near 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Highs in low 90s. Lows in mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a few storms in the evening. Warm & humid with highs in low 90s. Lows in mid 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSD4b_0giwaOJv00

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Storm Watch#Hudson Valley#Meteorologist
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Damaging storms to roar to life across northern U.S.

After almost daily rounds of severe thunderstorms targeted portions of the northern tier of the United States at the beginning of the month, these same areas experienced a brief break from damaging storms in recent days. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a renewed threat for damaging storms will rumble to life across the northern tier of the United States early this week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Severe storms leave behind damage on Long Island

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Fast-moving storms slammed Long Island with power winds, heavy rain and hail Thursday evening, and now some communities are dealing with a big mess.The storm that blew through Suffolk County took down trees and power lines, and debris blocked roads in some neighborhoods.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, the storm was short, but it unleashed whipping winds that did a lot of damage quickly.In Ronkonkoma, there were trees down on multiple cars and power lines.Fred Foster, who works at a Ronkonkoma 7-Eleven, says the wind was so violent, it sent everyone in the store running for cover."The hail was coming...
RONKONKOMA, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for possibly severe storms

After some early showers and rumbles, we're clearing out a bit for late morning into the early afternoon. Of course, more sun means more instability and fuel for potential storms later on today.We have a Yellow Alert this afternoon through the evening hours for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moving through.The main threats would be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, along with some small hail. As usual, they'll be scattered and it's impossible to pinpoint exactly what towns will see them.Just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for interruptions if you have any outdoor plans. Whether...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy