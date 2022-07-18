WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance of storms with potentially damaging winds, hail for Hudson Valley Monday

WHAT'S NEW: Isolated showers and storms overnight, muggy and warm

WHAT'S NEXT: A storm system on Monday brings a risk for rain early in the day with a few storms, especially toward the evening. WEATHER TO WATCH for Monday due to a risk of damaging wind and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the HV under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Then temperatures will reach heat wave criteria (multiple days 90F+).

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says Monday will consist of cloudy skies with a chance for showers and storms throughout Monday for the Hudson Valley. Afternoon storms could produce damaging winds or hail.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70.

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH with Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms during the late morning into the evening. A few storms may produce damaging wind or hail in the afternoon. Highs in low 80s. Lows near 71.

TUESDAY: Sunny, less humid, and hot. Highs near 90. Lows near 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Highs in low 90s. Lows in mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a few storms in the evening. Warm & humid with highs in low 90s. Lows in mid 70s.